Max Verstappen makes bold ‘I’d quit’ claim over F1's best driver debate

Max Verstappen has insisted that he still considers himself the best driver in Formula 1, despite missing out on the world championship for the second consecutive season.

The four-time world champion has endured a challenging 2026 campaign with Red Bull, having struggled to consistently challenge at the front during the opening stages of the season.

However, an improvement in the team's competitiveness has allowed Verstappen to return to winning ways, securing three victories across the last five races.

Despite watching Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli claim the last two world championships, Verstappen remains confident in his own abilities.

Max Verstappen celebrates his sixth win in Mexico

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Speaking to the media ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked whether he still considers himself Formula 1's best driver.

"I always think so," Verstappen replied. "Otherwise, I'd quit."

The Dutchman explained that his confidence stretches back to his debut season in 2015, when he entered Formula 1 with Toro Rosso at just 17 years old.

“You do have that feeling. But of course, in 2015, I also knew that I still had a lot to learn. But I certainly had it in my head that I had the potential to be the best.”

Although another world championship has proved beyond his reach, Verstappen believes he has performed well throughout the campaign.

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Max Verstappen © XPB Images

"I think I've had a good season. But of course, in Formula 1, you also depend on your car," Verstappen said.

Verstappen pointed towards Red Bull's recent improvements as evidence of the importance of having competitive machinery.

"Lately, we've had things reasonably well sorted again. And then the victories come."

The 29-year-old subsequently demonstrated his abilities during Sunday's Brazil Grand Prix, recovering from 21st on the grid to finish second.

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His remarkable comeback continued Red Bull's recent resurgence, although Antonelli had already secured the drivers' championship and Mercedes wrapped up the constructors' title at Interlagos.