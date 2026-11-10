Max Verstappen makes bold ‘I’d quit’ claim over F1's best driver debate

Max Verstappen remains confident in his abilities despite missing out on the Formula 1 drivers' title for the second consecutive season

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen has insisted that he still considers himself the best driver in Formula 1, despite missing out on the world championship for the second consecutive season.

The four-time world champion has endured a challenging 2026 campaign with Red Bull, having struggled to consistently challenge at the front during the opening stages of the season.

However, an improvement in the team's competitiveness has allowed Verstappen to return to winning ways, securing three victories across the last five races.

Despite watching Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli claim the last two world championships, Verstappen remains confident in his own abilities.

Max Verstappen celebrates his sixth win in Mexico
Max Verstappen celebrates his sixth win in Mexico

Speaking to the media ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked whether he still considers himself Formula 1's best driver.

"I always think so," Verstappen replied. "Otherwise, I'd quit."

The Dutchman explained that his confidence stretches back to his debut season in 2015, when he entered Formula 1 with Toro Rosso at just 17 years old.

“You do have that feeling. But of course, in 2015, I also knew that I still had a lot to learn. But I certainly had it in my head that I had the potential to be the best.”

Although another world championship has proved beyond his reach, Verstappen believes he has performed well throughout the campaign.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

"I think I've had a good season. But of course, in Formula 1, you also depend on your car," Verstappen said.

Verstappen pointed towards Red Bull's recent improvements as evidence of the importance of having competitive machinery.

"Lately, we've had things reasonably well sorted again. And then the victories come."

The 29-year-old subsequently demonstrated his abilities during Sunday's Brazil Grand Prix, recovering from 21st on the grid to finish second.

His remarkable comeback continued Red Bull's recent resurgence, although Antonelli had already secured the drivers' championship and Mercedes wrapped up the constructors' title at Interlagos.

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull

Related Articles

F1 News
Mercedes considers plan to help George Russell beat Max Verstappen in F1 runner-up battle
George Russell has slipped to third in the standings
F1 News
New Christian Horner details emerge from Red Bull F1 sacking
Christian Horner was sacked after last year's British Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen owns up to rare unseen error at Brazil GP
Verstappen admitted to making a rare error
F1 News
Racing Bulls closing on F1 2027 driver decision after Lawson statement
Liam Lawson is set to earn a stay at Racing Bulls for 2027
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes foul-mouthed Red Bull complaint despite P2
Max Verstappen was not happy with his Red Bull
F1 Results
F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Updated race results after post-race penalties
Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

F1 News
David Coulthard’s urgent plea to Lando Norris after taking firework to the face on Brazil GP podium
4m ago
Norris holds all that was left of the champagne bottle
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo hails Max Verstappen as ‘one of the best ever’
1h ago
Max Verstappen & Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News
Red Bull boss praises Liam Lawson but refuses to weigh in on 2027 decision
1h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
F1 delivers update on Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs as Imola ruled out
2h ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start 2025
F1 News
Esteban Ocon releases fresh statement amid uncertainty over F1 future
3h ago
Esteban Ocon

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen makes bold ‘I’d quit’ claim over F1's best driver debate
4h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
FIA announces results of final 2026 F1 ADUO engine review
4h ago
Race Start - 2026 Brazil GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton travels to Egypt to visit Gaza humanitarian aid facilities
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Mercedes to investigate ‘very strange’ car behaviour after Brazil GP
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Red Bull boss admits Max Verstappen is ‘beating the sim’ after Brazil GP comeback
7h ago
Max Verstappen