Lewis Hamilton travels to Egypt to visit Gaza humanitarian aid facilities

Lewis Hamilton has arrived in North Sinai, where he will learn more about the humanitarian operations supporting Palestine

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has arrived in Egypt to visit humanitarian aid facilities supporting relief efforts for Gaza.

The Ferrari driver was welcomed at Al-Arish International Airport by North Sinai Governor Dr Khaled Megawer, according to a statement published by the North Sinai Governorate.

Hamilton is scheduled to visit the Rafah border crossing, where he will learn more about the Egyptian Red Crescent's efforts to coordinate and deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The 41-year-old is also expected to visit the organisation's logistics warehouses in Al-Arish, where humanitarian supplies are prepared and coordinated before being transported into the Gaza Strip.

© North Sinai Governorate/Facebook
© North Sinai Governorate/Facebook

The North Sinai Governorate confirmed that the visit would provide Hamilton with an opportunity to observe the humanitarian operations being undertaken to support Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Hamilton has previously used his platform to express support for Palestine and call for peace in the region. Ahead of the United States Grand Prix in October, Hamilton addressed the humanitarian situation while discussing Formula 1's planned return to Africa.

"I guess I'll finish it off with: I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine," Hamilton said.

"I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping that at some stage we get to."

The visit to Egypt follows Hamilton's trip to Jordan in December 2025, when he travelled with the British Red Cross to observe humanitarian operations supporting Gaza.

© North Sinai Governorate/Facebook
© North Sinai Governorate/Facebook

During that visit, Hamilton met volunteers from the Jordan Red Crescent and Palestine Red Crescent societies, learning about the challenges involved in preparing and distributing essential supplies.

He also visited a hospital treating medical evacuees from Gaza, where he met medical teams supporting those affected by the conflict.

His latest humanitarian visit comes just days after competing in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as he continues his commitments away from Formula 1.

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