Lewis Hamilton joins Max Verstappen at back of Brazil GP grid after Ferrari engine penalty drama

Lewis Hamilton will join his great Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen at the back of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix grid after suffering engine drama in his Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was already set to serve a 10-place grid penalty in Brazil after Ferrari introduced a fresh power unit into his pool, exceeding his permitted allocation for the 2026 season.

But Hamilton immediately faced problems with his new engine and reported “strange vibrations” and “big engine braking” during third practice on Saturday.

After Ferrari checked his car over, Hamilton returned to the track, only to immediately return to his garage after encountering “smoke in the cockpit” and a worrying sound.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Hamilton subsequently missed the rest of FP3 and was unable to conduct a soft tyre qualifying simulation run, leaving him 12th in the order.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari analysed Hamilton’s engine after practice and has decided to replace the entire power unit after the issues he faced.

As a result, Hamilton will now start Sunday’s 71-lap race from the back of the grid.

“Following today’s FP3 session, the power unit fitted to car #44 was removed for further checks,” a Ferrari spokesperson confirmed.

“After completing our analysis, we have decided to replace the entire power unit. Lewis will take part in qualifying but will have to start tomorrow’s race from the back of the grid.”

Max Verstappen will start from the back in Brazil

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton joins Verstappen in starting from the back of the grid, with Red Bull fitting an all-new engine in the four-time world champion’s RB22.

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a 10-place grid penalty for fitting a new internal combustion engine.

Mercedes’ George Russell will have to serve a five-place grid drop after also taking on a new engine in his W17.

Qualifying is due to get underway at Interlagos at 6pm GMT, though heavy rain has hit the Sao Paulo area since the end of FP3.

Bad weather forced qualifying to be postponed and moved to Sunday morning two years ago in Brazil.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT