Iconic F1 track secures its future with bumper new deal

F1 will continue to race in Brazil through to 2035.

Brazil will continue to host F1 until 2035
Brazil will continue to host F1 until 2035

Formula 1 will continue to race in Brazil until at least 2035 after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix extended its contract by five years. 

The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, is one of the most iconic venues on the F1 calendar, with the news securing the popular venue’s place for years to come. 

Interlagos has been the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, now called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, since it first joined the calendar in 1973. It has cemented itself as a favourite circuit among fans and the drivers. 

“Brazil is an important part of Formula 1’s history and our future, and I am delighted that this five-year extension will see us continue racing in São Paulo until 2035,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. 

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“The passion of our Brazilian fans is extraordinary, and every time we return to Interlagos we feel their energy in the grandstands and in the city of São Paulo. Brazil has produced an incredible 33 Formula 1 drivers, including Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Câmara who are racing this weekend in front of their home crowd, which will add to the many previous unforgettable racing moments in São Paulo. 

“The continued success and excitement surrounding the event shows why it holds such a special place on our calendar, and this agreement underlines our long-term commitment to Brazil. 

“I would like to thank the Mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, and the President and CEO of São Paulo Grand Prix, Alan Adler, for their continued commitment and investment. Together, we will build on this success and make the experience even better for our fans in the years ahead.” 

Ricardo Nunes, the mayor of Sao Paulo, added: “The renewal of the Formula 1 contract for a further five years is a very significant achievement for São Paulo. 

“We are ensuring the continuity of one of the world’s biggest sporting events, which boosts the economy, creates jobs, strengthens tourism and raises our city’s international profile. Formula 1 benefits a wide range of sectors, such as hotels, restaurants, retail and services, generating opportunities and income for the local population.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
© XPB Images

“São Paulo has a long-standing tradition and a historic relationship with Formula 1. Maintaining this partnership means ensuring predictability for investment, strengthening the calendar of major events and consolidating the city’s position as a global benchmark for hosting international competitions.”

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Iconic F1 track secures its future with bumper new deal
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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