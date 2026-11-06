Max Verstappen fumes at “unacceptable” issues during Brazil GP practice

Despite competitive lap times, Max Verstappen's radio rants revealed a frustrating Friday in Brazil.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

On paper, Friday at the Brazil Grand Prix was a positive day for Max Verstappen, as he finished third in both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2.

The only drivers who were quicker on Friday than Verstappen were the last two world champions, with Kimi Antonelli finishing second and first in the two sessions, and Lando Norris was also in first and second across Free Practice 1 and 2.

However, if you listened to the Red Bull driver's radio messages to his team, you would not have expected him to be in such a competitive position.

In Free Practice 1, Verstappen came on the radio to tell his team that he found his downshifts were ‘unacceptable.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Verstappen fumed, “Unacceptable man. Unacceptable, these downshifts. What the f***!”

Also, during the open session of the day, the Dutch driver was unhappy with his steering wheel, as he said, “It’s a work-out with this steering!”

Later in the day, during Free Practice 2, Verstappen was told that something on his power unit was “adapting” to him.

In response, he half-jokingly responded to his engineer on the radio by saying, “What does that mean? I have to speak to the engine myself?

“I think I should be like ’oh clutch, I’m switching! You will be punished otherwise!”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

At the end of Free Practice 2, Verstappen ended the day 0.259 seconds slower than Antonelli and Mercedes.

But, unexpectedly, the four-time world champion ended his day early in Free Practice 2, as he got out of his car in the Red Bull garage with five minutes left in the session.

It was after the day ended that it was confirmed that Verstappen ended Free Practice 2 early due to the re-emergence of the steering issues he had suffered in Free Practice 1.

Very quickly after the sessions ended, the Red Bull team disappeared into their hospitality suite to get their team debriefs underway as both Verstappen and Isack Hadjar were left frustrated.

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff’s “ruthless” F1 driver claim
Max Verstappen was asked about Toto Wolff's comments
F1 News
Max Verstappen addresses 24-race F1 calendar: ‘I wish it was less’
Max Verstappen says there are too many F1 races
F1 News
Liam Lawson makes worrying admission with F1 seat under threat
Liam Lawson's F1 future remains uncertain
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered
Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years
F1 News
Max Verstappen fires dig at Ferrari after opportunistic Mexico win
Max Verstappen celebrates his sixth win in Mexico
F1 Race Report
Verstappen defeats Hamilton in Mexico as Antonelli secures first F1 title
Antonelli celebrates becoming F1 world champion

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at “unacceptable” issues during Brazil GP practice
10s ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Martin Brundle shares Lewis Hamilton theory after “silly” Charles Leclerc move
27m ago
Lewis Hamilton called out Charles Leclerc
F1 News
New F1 champion Kimi Antonelli fastest in second Brazil GP practice
58m ago
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
What Fred Vasseur told Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in crunch Ferrari meeting
2h ago
Hamilton has credited Vasseur for his backing
MotoGP News
Toto Wolff takes swipe at MotoGP riders ‘who know nothing’ over Qatar standoff
2h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris sets Brazil GP first practice pace in upgraded McLaren
4h ago
Lando Norris set the pace in McLaren's upgraded MCL40
F1 News
Damon Hill offers Ferrari solution to Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc tension
5h ago
1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill
F1 News
George Russell to take F1 grid penalty at Brazil GP
5h ago
George Russell will take a grid penalty in Brazil
F1 News
McLaren reveals major upgrade package for Brazil GP
6h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Racing Bulls makes significant F1 team announcement amid driver line-up uncertainty
9h ago
Lawson has scored 61 points for Racing Bulls this season