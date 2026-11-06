McLaren reveals major upgrade package for Brazil GP

McLaren has revealed a four-part aerodynamic upgrade package for the Brazil Grand Prix as the British squad looks to improve its performance during the closing stages of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Woking-based outfit has introduced changes to its front wing, rear wing, beam wing, and floor for this weekend's event at Interlagos, with each modification designed to improve different aspects of the MCL40's aerodynamic performance.

According to the FIA's official car presentation document, McLaren has developed an entirely new front wing design, which is a concept design for the 2027 F1 season.

McLaren hopes its latest design will provide improved airflow to other areas of the car, allowing the team to extract additional aerodynamic performance from the overall package.

Oscar Piastri at the Mexico GP © XPB Images

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The team has also introduced a new rear wing assembly, which has been specifically developed for the demands of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

McLaren states that the revised assembly aims to increase aerodynamic load efficiently across different conditions, potentially providing a more effective compromise between downforce generation and aerodynamic drag.

Alongside the rear wing changes, McLaren has developed an entirely new beam wing, designed to work in conjunction with the updated rear wing assembly.

According to the FIA document, the revised component is intended to improve the interaction between the rear wing and the airflow surrounding it, helping to optimise the car's overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Completing the four-part package is an update to the floor, with McLaren introducing a relatively small modification compared to its other developments. The adjustment is intended to improve airflow around the floor.

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Lando Norris © XPB Images

While the changes to the front and rear wings represent the most substantial elements of the package, the floor modification highlights McLaren's efforts to improve performance across several areas of the car rather than concentrating on a single component.

The combination of updates is intended to improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the MCL40, although the extent of any performance gains will depend on how effectively the different components work together.

The introduction of four aerodynamic updates represents a substantial development effort as the 2026 campaign approaches its conclusion, with McLaren continuing to pursue improvements despite the limited number of races remaining.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will have their first opportunity to evaluate the revised components during Friday's running at Interlagos, ahead of the remainder of the Brazil Grand Prix weekend.

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