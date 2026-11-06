Racing Bulls makes significant F1 team announcement amid driver line-up uncertainty

Racing Bulls has re-signed Alan Permane on a new multi-year deal

Racing Bulls is yet to confirm its driver line-up
Racing Bulls is yet to confirm its driver line-up

Racing Bulls has announced that it has re-signed current team principal Alan Permane on a new multi-year deal, as the wait for its Formula 1 driver line-up decision continues.

Permane is a veteran of the F1 paddock, having joined Benetton in 1989 as an electronics engineer.

The Briton remained with the Enstone-based outfit through its guises as Benetton, Renault, Lotus and Alpine over the years.

In 2024, he joined Racing Bulls as its racing director, before stepping into the role of team principal when Laurent Mekies was promoted to Red Bull to replace the ousted Christian Horner last year.

Lawson and Permane on the grid at the British Grand Prix
Lawson and Permane on the grid at the British Grand Prix

Under Permane’s leadership, Racing Bulls scored a podium at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix with Isack Hadjar.

In 2026, the squad sits as the best of the rest in the constructors’ championship after a strong year with rookie Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.

Should it remain fifth, this will be Racing Bulls’ best constructors’ championship position ever.

“I am immensely proud to be continuing this journey with VCARB,” said Permane, who has re-signed until 2031.

“We have the right people, the right culture and a clear sense of where we want to go, and I am excited to keep pushing together.”

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff added: “Alan is doing a tremendous job, and the progress the team has made is a direct reflection of his experience, commitment and competitive mindset.

“He brings clarity, composure, and a deep understanding of what it takes to perform in Formula 1, while creating an environment where people can consistently deliver at their best.

“The results Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has achieved in recent seasons underline the strength of the team and the work being done throughout the organisation.

“Alan has played a key role in that progress, and we are very pleased that he will continue to lead the team as we look to build on this momentum in the years ahead.

“Together with Peter Bayer as Co-CEO Commercial, Alan forms a strong and experienced leadership team.

Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad

“They complement each other exceptionally well, bringing different strengths and perspectives to the organisation.

“I am delighted that we have this stability and continuity in place, providing a clear platform for the team’s future development and long-term ambitions.”

Permane’s new contract comes as Racing Bulls is yet to finalise its driver line-up for 2027.

The team has three options for two seats, with Lindblad, Lawson and Formula 2 frontrunner Nikola Tsolov in the frame.

Lindblad looks the most likely to continue after an impressive debut season, with Lawson facing the most uncertainty despite a solid campaign.

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Racing Bulls
Racing Bulls makes significant F1 team announcement amid driver line-up uncertainty
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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