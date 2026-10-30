Max Verstappen calls out Liam Lawson for “not very smart behaviour” after Mexico GP practice tangle

Max Verstappen has criticised Liam Lawson after their collision during Mexico Grand Prix practice.

Max Verstappen called out Liam Lawson after their clash
Max Verstappen called out Liam Lawson after their clash

Max Verstappen has called out Liam Lawson for “not very smart behaviour” following their collision during Formula 1 practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

Verstappen and Lawson were involved in a bizarre clash as they battled each other for track position in the early stages of the second hour of practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. 

The pair went wheel-to-wheel with Lawson initially defending his place into Turn 12, but the squabble continued through the next sequence of corners in the stadium section.

Verstappen briefly left the track at Turn 14 before making contact with Lawson, damaging both their cars and leaving debris strewn across the track that caused a red flag to be thrown. 

Verstappen and Lawson made contact in FP2
Verstappen and Lawson made contact in FP2

Both drivers were placed under investigation by the stewards for the needless coming together, but four-time world champion Verstappen made his feelings clear on who was to blame after FP2. 

“I don’t think it’s called unlucky, maybe not very smart behaviour what he was trying to do there,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. 

“At the end of the day, it’s not going to change my weekend. But if I were him I would act a little bit smarter, because when you are fighting for your seat, it’s not very smart behaviour.” 

Verstappen's comments are a reference to the fact that Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls is yet to decide upon its driver line-up for the 2027 season. 

Despite a strong season from Lawson, his future remains up in the air as Racing Bulls continues to weigh up whether to promote Formula 2 frontrunner Nikola Tsolov into F1. 

Tsolov could yet take Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls
Tsolov could yet take Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls

Tsolov was 12th-fastest on his F1 practice debut for the team earlier on Friday and remains in contention for the F2 title this year. 

Neither Lawson or current team-mate Arvid Lindblad have been confirmed for 2027 yet, with Tsolov also vying for a seat. 

Verstappen set the fifth quickest time in FP2, while Lawson took ninth. 

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson
Red Bull
Racing Bulls
Max Verstappen calls out Liam Lawson for “not very smart behaviour” after tangle
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Laurent Mekies claps back at Christian Horner’s Red Bull claim
Laurent Mekies hit back at Christian Horner's claims
F1 News
What Red Bull has changed with its latest F1 upgrade at Mexico GP
Max Verstappen's Red Bull car will feature an upgrade in Mexico
F1 Feature
Which F1 rookies are taking part in Mexico GP practice?
Verstappen and Norris will sit out first practice in Mexico
F1 News
What time is the next F1 race? Mexico GP dates and full schedule
The start of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen blames F1 calendar demand after two drivers fall ill
Verstappen suggested he is open to the idea
F1 News
Max Verstappen answers Daniel Ricciardo’s Le Mans dream team wish
Could Verstappen and Ricciardo team up at Le Mans?

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen calls out 'not very smart' Liam Lawson after tangle
16m ago
Max Verstappen called out Liam Lawson after their clash
F1 News
Leclerc tops Mexico FP2 as Hamilton breaks down, Verstappen and Lawson collide
47m ago
Leclerc doubled up on Friday for Ferrari
F1 News
Isack Hadjar shoves fan in Mexico GP F1 paddock altercation
1h ago
Isack Hadjar was frustrated with a fan who wanted a selfie
F1 News
Laurent Mekies claps back at Christian Horner’s Red Bull claim
1h ago
Laurent Mekies hit back at Christian Horner's claims
F1 News
Haas boss snaps at ‘invented’ Ollie Bearman’s $6m wage demand stories
2h ago
Ollie Bearman still hasn't signed a new deal with Haas

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc fastest in Mexico GP FP1 dominated by 10 F1 rookies
4h ago
Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari experiments for Mexico GP FP1 revealed
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton is using FP1 in Mexico to carry out tests
F1 News
What Red Bull has changed with its latest F1 upgrade at Mexico GP
6h ago
Max Verstappen's Red Bull car will feature an upgrade in Mexico
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time
6h ago
Mexican Grand Prix