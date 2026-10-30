Max Verstappen calls out Liam Lawson for “not very smart behaviour” after Mexico GP practice tangle

Max Verstappen has called out Liam Lawson for “not very smart behaviour” following their collision during Formula 1 practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Lawson were involved in a bizarre clash as they battled each other for track position in the early stages of the second hour of practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The pair went wheel-to-wheel with Lawson initially defending his place into Turn 12, but the squabble continued through the next sequence of corners in the stadium section.

Verstappen briefly left the track at Turn 14 before making contact with Lawson, damaging both their cars and leaving debris strewn across the track that caused a red flag to be thrown.

Verstappen and Lawson made contact in FP2

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Both drivers were placed under investigation by the stewards for the needless coming together, but four-time world champion Verstappen made his feelings clear on who was to blame after FP2.

“I don’t think it’s called unlucky, maybe not very smart behaviour what he was trying to do there,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“At the end of the day, it’s not going to change my weekend. But if I were him I would act a little bit smarter, because when you are fighting for your seat, it’s not very smart behaviour.”

Verstappen's comments are a reference to the fact that Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls is yet to decide upon its driver line-up for the 2027 season.

Despite a strong season from Lawson, his future remains up in the air as Racing Bulls continues to weigh up whether to promote Formula 2 frontrunner Nikola Tsolov into F1.

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Tsolov could yet take Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls

Tsolov was 12th-fastest on his F1 practice debut for the team earlier on Friday and remains in contention for the F2 title this year.

Neither Lawson or current team-mate Arvid Lindblad have been confirmed for 2027 yet, with Tsolov also vying for a seat.

Verstappen set the fifth quickest time in FP2, while Lawson took ninth.