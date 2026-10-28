Lando Norris’ LN4 Fusion joins Formula 2 grid for 2027

It has been confirmed that Lando Norris’ new race team, LN4 Fusion, has been given a place on the 2027 Formula 2 grid.

The new team has been confirmed as the only new entry for the next three-year cycle in the series.

It had already been announced that LN4 Fusion would enter Formula 3 and Formula 4 when it was revealed in September, but any hopes of entering Formula 2 relied on a successful application process.

But after acquiring assets from the former AIX squad, the team’s spot in Formula 2 has been confirmed for the upcoming cycle.

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“We received strong interest from teams around the world for this new three-year cycle, underlining the strength and appeal of our Championship," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel.

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"We have retained ten of our current teams, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing the best possible environment for young drivers to prepare for Formula 1.

“I am also pleased to welcome LN4 Fusion to the grid. They will bring considerable expertise, and I am confident they will make a valuable contribution to the Championship.”

LN4 CEO Dan Richards added: “We are incredibly proud to have been selected to join the FIA Formula 2 grid for 2027.

"This is a significant milestone for LN4 Fusion and an important step towards delivering the vision we set out when we launched the team in September.

LN4 Fusion will compete in F2, F3 and F4 next season

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"From the outset, our ambition has been to build a competitive, sustainable motorsport organisation with a clear development pathway for drivers and an environment in which talented people can succeed. Formula 2 is central to that ambition, representing the final and arguably most demanding stage of preparation before Formula 1.

"To have secured a place in the championship so soon after launching LN4 Fusion is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in bringing this project together.

“However, it is only the beginning. We recognise the level of competition in Formula 2 and the challenge ahead of us. Our focus is now firmly on building the right foundations, surrounding ourselves with exceptional people and giving our drivers and team the best possible opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“We are enormously grateful to Bruno Michel, the FIA and the Formula 2 organisation for their confidence in our project, and we look forward to becoming part of the championship in 2027.”