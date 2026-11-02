Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered

Sebastian Vettel reacts to Kimi Antonelli beating his long-held F1 record.

Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years
Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years

Sebastian Vettel has sent a heartfelt message of congratulations to Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver made history by becoming the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion. 

At 20 years and 68 days, Antonelli smashed the previous record set by Vettel, who was 23 years and 134 days old when he won the first of his four world championships with Red Bull in 2010. 

Antonelli, who has broken a number of F1 records on his way to clinching his maiden world title, is also the first Italian driver to win the world championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953. 

A third-place finish in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was enough for Antonelli to wrap up the 2026 drivers’ crown with four races to spare. 

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

"Congratulations, world champion. Campione del mondo. Wow!" Vettel said in a video message released on behalf on F1. 

"Only very few of us have managed to achieve that, and nobody has done it as young as you.

"You are curious. You listen. You learn fast. You are fearless. Your driving has been very clean and controlled, yet on the limit when it needed to be. You understood that you can only control what you can control. You have a unique drive, and we enjoy watching you.

"When I won my first title, it all seemed to happen the moment I crossed the finish line. I was overwhelmed. I got out of the car, and the world around me was racing at full speed.

"It was like a rush. It was impossible to reflect. I didn't sleep properly for days, so be prepared.

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"But I remember the feeling once it sank in, holding the world championship trophy in my hands and reading all the other champions' names. I felt proud and satisfied.

"I realised the best part wasn't crossing the line that decided the title, it was all the races that led up to it. It is never the one race that matters. It is all the races we do.”

Vettel went on to share some advice to Antonelli about preparing for life as a world champion. 

”Every race shapes us, and with all that's about to happen in the coming weeks, I'm sure you will soon feel the drive to race again. As in the bigger picture, there's still a race to win,” he continued. 

"Lastly, a piece of advice: great achievements might change the way people look at you, but you don't have to change the way you look at people. Now go on and enjoy it.

"Un abbraccio forte [a big hug]. Ciao."

Tags:

F1
Sebastian Vettel
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Red Bull
Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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