Charles Leclerc claims Ferrari feud is “settled” after Lewis Hamilton talks

Charles Leclerc says he has settled his feud with Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton following clear-the-air talks after their first-lap clash in Mexico.

Tensions rose between Leclerc and Hamilton after the Ferrari duo’s feisty dice on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix ultimately handed victory to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been especially critical of Leclerc in the aftermath of their squabble and indicated that Ferrari needed to have “serious talks” to avoid repeats in the future.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur got both his drivers together after his arrival in Brazil on Thursday evening and reminded Hamilton and Leclerc that the team comes first in what he described as being a “clear” message.

Lewis Hamilton called out Charles Leclerc

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Speaking for the first time since the meeting with Vasseur and Hamilton, Leclerc insisted that the situation had been resolved.

“Obviously there’s been a lot of things, probably too much things, in the last week,” Leclerc said after Friday practice at Interlagos. “We’ve spoken and I think everything is settled and I’m looking forward to the rest of the weekend now.”

Ferrari appeared to be the slowest of the top four teams on a difficult day, with Hamilton and Leclerc ending up only sixth and seventh fastest.

Leclerc, who sat out of FP1 as rookie Dino Beganovic deputised, revealed he will make “significant” changes to his SF-26 overnight after having “one of the worst feelings” he has experienced this year.

“The FP2 was very tricky, actually. If anything, one of the worst feelings I've had this year in the car.

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Ferrari struggled for one lap pace on Friday

“So, there's plenty to work on, and it didn't feel quite right. But I've got some ideas. We'll change the car I think quite significantly, and we'll see how it goes.

“I hope we can do a step forward because even though I missed FP1, I don't think there was much performance in that. It's just the raw pace wasn't great today.”

Leclerc arrived late in Sao Paulo after he and wife Alexandra welcomed their first child earlier in the week.

“It's definitely the most special thing ever,” he said of becoming a father for the first time. “You kind of expect it because I've always wanted to be a young dad, and obviously with with Alex, we felt like it was the right time.

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“It's a very, very special moment and definitely a week I will forever remember for all the positive reasons. Then, of course, there's been other things going on as well, but for me, this weekend was all about this week was all about Bianca, and it's been it's been incredible.”