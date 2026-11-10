Mercedes to investigate ‘very strange’ car behaviour after Brazil GP

The Mercedes team principal believes an overlooked issue may have contributed to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's struggles at Interlagos

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

Mercedes have been left searching for answers following the Brazil Grand Prix, after both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli experienced unusual handling problems during Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Heading into the race, expectations were high for the German manufacturer, with Antonelli starting from second on the grid and Russell further back in seventh.

However, both drivers encountered difficulties during the race, particularly as conditions changed and the field switched from intermediate tyres to slicks.

Russell suffered a bizarre spin in the pit lane immediately after changing to slick tyres, forcing him to maneuver his Mercedes back into position before continuing.

George Russell
George Russell
© XPB Images

Antonelli also experienced a spin on track and subsequently reported unusual handling characteristics, raising concerns about a potential suspension issue.

As the race progressed, both Mercedes drivers reported similar problems with their cars, leaving the team uncertain about the underlying cause.

Despite securing the 2026 Formula 1 Constructors' Championship at Interlagos, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that the team may have made a mistake with its tyre pressures or car setup.

Wolff also highlighted an unusual difference in tyre wear, with the rear tyres heavily worn while the fronts appeared almost new.

"I think both have been given a very tricky car at times," Wolff admitted after the race.

Kimi Antonelli leaves the pits
Kimi Antonelli leaves the pits

"George is not someone that spins in the pit lane on the exit, and Kimi the same.

"Both reported a very, very strange behaviour of the car, like something's broken on the suspension or too much pressure in the tyres.

"And whilst it was not only them, because Max [Verstappen] said the same thing, I believe that we've gotten something wrong on pressures or on the set-up because also now looking at the cars, the rear tyres are completely worn. The fronts are like new, so there's something which we haven't spotted.

"But then at times in the race we were absolutely flying. So we are walking away with an interesting exercise to find out what it was, but with a positive mindset after winning the Constructors' Championship."

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

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