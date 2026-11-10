Daniel Ricciardo hails Max Verstappen as ‘one of the best ever’

Daniel Ricciardo has praised his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, describing the four-time Formula 1 world champion as 'one of the best ever'.

The Australian shared the Red Bull garage with Verstappen between 2016 and 2018, before the Dutchman went on to claim four consecutive drivers' championships between 2021 and 2024.

Reflecting on their time together, Ricciardo believes the moments of 'intense rivalry and competition' helped push both drivers to ‘another level’.

The 37-year-old, who is now a Ford ambassador, also praised Verstappen's achievements during the first season of the Red Bull Ford powertrain partnership, with the Dutchman securing three victories across the last five Grands Prix.

Max Verstappen & Daniel Ricciardo © XPB Images

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In a recent interview, Ricciardo said, “Very happy for all of them, and for Max. I look back on my time as teammates with Max very fondly.

“It was a cool time. And yes, there were moments of intense rivalry and competition, and all of it, but I think it just made us push ourselves to another level, and I loved that.

“He's gone on and done so much, and he's going to go down as one of the best ever. No doubt about it. He's an insane talent. I saw a stat, I think every year he's been with Red Bull, he's won.

“So every year for the last however many years he's won a race, and for them to do it, you know, with Ford Racing this year to come out and win is I can't even comprehend.

Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

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“I knew a bit about the project and what they were building, but I can't comprehend everything that's gone into it, and for them to go and win in their first season together is, I mean, there's no better guy to do it than Max.

“So the whole thing's been awesome, and I sent Max and quite a few of the team that I speak with a message afterwards and shared my congrats and my happiness.”