Charles Leclerc has expressed his embarrassment following his collision with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which resulted in the Monegasque driver receiving a 10-second time penalty.

The incident occurred when Leclerc attempted to overtake Hamilton, but made contact with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and sent him into a spin.

The Ferrari driver was subsequently handed a 10-second time penalty by the FIA stewards, who deemed him responsible for the collision.

Speaking after the race, Leclerc accepted the decision, although his comments suggested he was not entirely convinced that he was at fault.

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"I've been penalised, so as a result, I guess, the majority of the stewards thought that it was my mistake, which I'll accept," Leclerc said.

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"I'm not going to say much more. At the end of the day, I'm penalised, so it has to be my mistake."

Despite his apparent reluctance to discuss the stewards' verdict further, Leclerc acknowledged his embarrassment at being involved in an incident with his own teammate.

"I just felt quite embarrassed for the team in general. We will review it."

Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the Ferrari drivers have come together, as after the Mexico Grand Prix, there was a war of words between Leclerc and Hamilton.

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Despite the debate over who was at fault in Mexico, after the incident at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it appears clear who Ferrari will be placing the blame on.

After the race, over the radio, Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur told the Monegasque driver to speak to him after the race before he did anything else.

On the other side of the Ferrari garage, Hamilton refused to comment on the incident or speak about Leclerc, but he is hopeful that Ferrari can find a way to stop these clashes between their drivers, as he said, “Hopefully, in the background, they eventually figure it out."