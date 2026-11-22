Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur instructed Charles Leclerc to his office after a collision with team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Hamilton came to blows again as they battled over fifth place on lap 38 of Sunday’s race in Las Vegas in the latest on-track flashpoint between the Ferrari drivers.

Attempting a dive up the inside of Hamilton at Turn 5, Leclerc’s front right tyre hit the rear left tyre of Hamilton, sending the seven-time world champion into a spin.

Leclerc was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision by the stewards.

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Immediately after the race, Vasseur radioed in to Leclerc to summon the Monegasque for talks.

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“Charles, I want to see you just after the race, Before everything,” Vasseur told Leclerc over team radio.

Earlier in the race, Leclerc had warned Ferrari that the pair’s fighting was “not going to end well”.

Hamilton had also requested Ferrari to tell Leclerc to “back the f*** off” at one point.

Vasseur was furious with the collision, describing the incident as “completely unacceptable”.

Vasseur called Leclerc for talks over team radio

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“Clearly it’s unacceptable, first,” Vasseur told Sky. “It’s a little bit the same message as Mexico because that you have to think about the team, about the people working in Maranello, about all the stakeholders, the sponsors and so on.

“We passed the message to Charles to not overtake because in this kind of race […] you have to overtake the cars in front of you or you are passed by the others. It means that you have to do your race.

“Charles did clearly a mistake, it’s penalising the team a lot, and it’s completely unacceptable. Honestly, we are more than upset because that message was clear after Mexico.

“We had the chat together, all together in Brazil. Today we passed the message to think about the team when they were racing together and the outcome is this one. It’s mega-frustrating for all of us.”

It comes after the pair clashed on the opening-lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix, leading to Hamilton to claim Ferrari has “big problems”.

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The latest drama will once again lead to questions over whether Ferrari needs to implement team orders, having avoided doing so to date.