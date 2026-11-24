Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has suggested that Ferrari could threaten Charles Leclerc with a demotion from the team to resolve his ongoing rivalry with Lewis Hamilton.

For the second time in the last three Grands Prix, the Ferrari drivers clashed on track as Leclerc collided with Hamilton during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver attempted to overtake his teammate at Turn 7 on Lap 37 but clipped the rear of Hamilton's Ferrari, sending the seven-time world champion into a spin.

Leclerc was subsequently handed a 10-second time penalty by the FIA stewards for causing the collision, with Hamilton and Leclerc ultimately finishing seventh and tenth.

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The latest incident between the Ferrari drivers came despite team principal Fred Vasseur holding talks with the pair ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix following their controversial encounter in Mexico.

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Vasseur has been left with the task of resolving the tensions between his drivers once again, but Steiner has proposed an alternative solution for the Frenchman.

Steiner has suggested that Ferrari could threaten Leclerc with a demotion to Haas, where the Monegasque driver made his first appearance during a Formula 1 race weekend.

Haas has maintained a close relationship with Ferrari since joining the Formula 1 grid in 2016, with several members of the Ferrari Driver Academy having received opportunities with the American outfit.

Leclerc was among those drivers, having participated in several free practice sessions for Haas during the team's debut season in Formula 1, when Steiner was in charge.

Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

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After the suggestion was made that Ferrari could replace Leclerc with Oliver Bearman, Steiner supported the prospect of sending the eight-time Grand Prix winner to Haas.

“Let’s put Charles in the Haas. That’s a solution. Has anybody thought about this yet? That would be a solution,” Steiner said on The Red Flags Podcast.

“If you don’t like it [at Ferrari], we have got a seat for you; go back to where you were, because he started his career at Haas in FP1. I was there. I quite like Charles, to be honest; he’s a very nice human being.

“It would be an idea. Maybe threatening to do this would calm him down already, and then you don’t have to get rid of him; you give him another seat.”

When it was suggested that everyone would be happy with such a solution, Steiner added: “Except Charles. But he deserves not to be happy because he created the mess.”

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