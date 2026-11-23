Mercedes could be forced to drop two of its Formula 1 customer teams under a proposed overhaul of engine supply regulations for the 2030 season.

According to a report from Motorsport.com, F1's six power unit manufacturers have agreed to limit their engine supplies to a maximum of two teams each from 2030.

The proposed restriction would include each manufacturer's works team, leaving just one additional supply available for a customer outfit.

The agreement reportedly forms part of the wider framework for F1's next generation of engine regulations, which will see the championship return to V8 power units in 2030.

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However, the engine supply restrictions have not yet received final approval, with the FIA World Motor Sport Council expected to consider the regulatory framework next month.

Mercedes would be particularly affected by the proposed changes, with the German manufacturer currently supplying three customer teams alongside its own works operation.

McLaren, Williams and Alpine all use Mercedes power units, meaning two of those teams could be forced to find alternative suppliers ahead of the 2030 season.

According to Motorsport.com, both McLaren and Williams are hopeful of maintaining their relationships with Mercedes.

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McLaren CEO Zak Brown has already made clear that the Woking-based outfit has no intention of moving away from its current engine partner.

"It's something we've looked at in the past, but we're very happy with HPP," Brown said when asked about the possibility of McLaren developing its own power units.

"I think we've proven that we can win championships with them, so we don't have any intention to have anything in the back of our car other than a Mercedes."

The proposed restrictions would have less impact on Ferrari, with Cadillac planning to switch to its own General Motors power units in 2030. Meanwhile, Red Bull Powertrains would continue supplying Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

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The reported agreement is understood to be partly aimed at reducing the influence of manufacturers supplying several teams across the grid.

However, an obligation-to-supply provision could still allow the FIA to require a manufacturer to supply a third team if an outfit is unable to secure an engine agreement.