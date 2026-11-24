Former Formula 1 test driver Robert Wickens has secured a full-time seat in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the 2027 season, more than eight years after suffering life-changing injuries.

The Canadian has been confirmed as part of Hanley Motorsports Incorporated's driver line-up for its maiden campaign in the championship next year.

Wickens will share the team's #42 BMW M4 GT3 EVO with Mason Filippi in the GTD class, with the pair having previously competed together in a Chevrolet Corvette for DXDT Racing.

The announcement marks another significant milestone in Wickens' motorsport career following his serious accident at Pocono Raceway during his rookie IndyCar campaign in 2018.

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Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury in the accident, which left him without the use of his legs.

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Prior to his switch to IndyCar, Wickens had spent time as a Formula 1 test driver and competed in the DTM championship.

Despite the injuries he sustained at Pocono, Wickens made his competitive racing return in 2022, competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge using specially adapted hand controls.

The Canadian went on to claim the TCR championship in 2023 before taking another significant step in his comeback by graduating to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2025.

Wickens has spent the last two seasons competing on a part-time basis in the championship, recording his maiden pole position at the Grand Prix of Long Beach earlier this year.

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However, the 2027 campaign will mark the first time Wickens has contested a full season in IMSA's premier championship, with his new BMW set to feature the hand-control and electronic braking technology he helped develop alongside Bosch.

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“I’ve worked incredibly hard for a long time to reach this point in my career,” Wickens said following the announcement.

“I’m excited to continue building on the strengths Mason and I have developed together as we head into 2026. Robert Hanley’s vision and determination are truly inspiring. He’s not afraid to put in the work required to achieve his goals, and that’s a mindset I really identify with.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get to work and compete in my first full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

The Canadian will begin his 2027 campaign at the Daytona 24 Hours in January, marking his first appearance at the prestigious American endurance race since 2017.