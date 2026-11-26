Ollie Bearman has been confirmed as Haas’ second driver for the 2027 F1 season after a drawn-out negotiation.

Bearman will remain at Haas for a third season, now as team-mate to Rafael Camara whose promotion from F2 was confirmed earlier in the year.

The British driver had been involved in drawn-out negotiations with Haas that led to rumours surrounding his salary demands, as well as dissatisfaction from Bearman himself that the process kept dragging on.

Now confirmed, Bearman completes the 2027 F1 grid, as his was the final seat to be confirmed for next season.

Ollie Bearman © XPB Images

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“It’s no secret that I’m delighted to be continuing with TGR Haas F1 Team into 2027,” said Ollie Bearman.

“This team has played an integral role in my development, and I’ve felt a huge amount of belief and support from everyone here.

“We’ve got big ambitions to keep pushing forward, and I’m excited to lead that work, building on what we’ve achieved, and striving for even more together – we have unfinished business.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “Continuing with Ollie [Bearman] into 2027 was a natural decision for us.

“We’ve seen his growth, his commitment, and the quality he brings to the team, both on and off the track.

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Bearman is expected to remain with Haas

“He has a tremendous work ethic and a strong desire to develop both himself and the team, and there is no better person, in my opinion, to lead this team forward.

“TGR Haas F1 Team has one of the most exciting driver pairings on the grid, and I look forward to seeing Ollie flourish further with this incredible team.”