Haas confirms driver plans for F1 Vegas GP with two changes

Haas has confirmed two driver line-up changes for the Vegas GP

Rafael Camara will race for Haas in Vegas
Rafael Camara will race for Haas in Vegas

The Haas Formula 1 team has confirmed Rafael Camara will race for the team in place of the ousted Esteban Ocon at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Brazilian driver was confirmed earlier this year as a full-time driver for Haas for the 2027 season, taking Ocon’s place at the team.

However, his F1 debut was accelerated to his home round at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Ocon was dropped with immediate effect after Friday at the Mexico City Grand Prix the week prior.

Camara will make his second outing for Haas this weekend in Vegas.

Camara has replaced Ocon at Haas
Camara has replaced Ocon at Haas

“A lot to learn”

The Brazilian, who qualified 13th but struggled to last place in the race at Sao Paulo, admits this weekend will be another learning experience, having never driven at Vegas.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Las Vegas,” he said.

“Brazil was a good learning experience, and now the focus is on building on that, improving step by step and making the most of every session.

“It’s a new circuit for me, so there’s a lot to learn, but I’ll do my best to keep progressing throughout the weekend.”

Camara is making his second appearance for Haas in Vegas
Camara is making his second appearance for Haas in Vegas

This will likely be Camara’s last race outing for Haas this season, with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds featuring Formula 2 on the bill.

Camara is just seven points clear of Red Bull reserve Nikola Tsolov heading into the Qatar round.

Hirakawa gets FP1 shot after WEC title success

Haas will make a second change to its line-up for the Vegas weekend, with Ryo Hirakawa standing in for Ollie Bearman in FP1.

The Japanese driver was Ocon’s initial replacement in Mexico, and impressed with a 10th-place finish on his debut.

Ryo Hirakawa has scored a point on his F1 debut
Ryo Hirakawa has scored a point on his F1 debut

Fresh from winning the FIA World Endurance Championship with Toyota, Hirakawa will take part in FP1 in Vegas.

With Camara likely to be unable to drive for Haas in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Hirakawa is the logical option to replace Ocon for the last two races.

“We're looking forward to kicking off the final triple header of the 2026 season at the famous Las Vegas Strip,” team boss Ayao Komatsu said.

“This street course offers very unique challenges, and we've got to be at our very best to perform there.

“In Brazil, our 2027 recruit Rafa Camara made his debut under extremely challenging conditions and showed us and the world why we signed him for 2027.

“We’re looking forward to building on that for his second race weekend with us.

“Our reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, also put in an impressive performance when he was drafted in on Saturday morning in Mexico.

“He will be back in the car for FP1 in place of Ollie Bearman, now as the 2026 WEC world champion.

“In recent races, we showed that we can perform at a very high level when everything is working well, and we're looking to get back to performing at the level we showed on Sunday in Mexico.”

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Haas confirms driver plans for F1 Vegas GP with two changes
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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