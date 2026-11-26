Formula 1 broadcaster Will Buxton has questioned whether the time has come for Ferrari to “sack their golden child” Charles Leclerc following his latest run-in with Lewis Hamilton.

The Ferrari pair clashed for the second time in three races at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Leclerc tagging Hamilton into a spin when battling over sixth place in last Sunday’s pulsating race.

Leclerc was found at fault for the collision by the stewards and was also blamed by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who was livid about the incident after holding clear-the-air talks with his drivers in Brazil following their fierce battle on the opening lap in Mexico, which cost the team a likely victory.

Buxton thinks Ferrari now faces a hugely difficult dilemma in terms of how it handles the fallout and manages having two top drivers going forward.

Leclerc and Hamilton clashed again in Las Vegas

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"Do Ferrari regret signing Lewis Hamilton, or is it time to sack their golden child Charles Leclerc?” Buxton pondered on the Up To Speed podcast.

“I think the biggest problem for the team is going to be the fact that, and this is something that Fred has said, you know, if he'd have known the relationship was going to be like this, if he'd have known it was going to be this difficult, then, you know, decisions might have been made differently in the past.

“Exactly what he means by that, I think only Fred really knows. But it's deeply worrying because, as Fred has said, and as Fred has intimated, it's now something deeply kind of personal between the drivers.

“The big fascinating thing for me with all of this is, and we teed it at the top: Charles is the golden child at Ferrari. He has been for a long time now. They put their hopes in him to lead the team to a world championship; it hasn't quite happened.

“Now along comes Lewis, inarguably one of the greatest of all time, and his job is to help rebuild Ferrari, to shape it, to take it to world championships, and hopefully to deliver them the world championship, deliver him his eighth. One of them ultimately is not going to get their wish.

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The dynamic between Hamilton and Leclerc is once again under the microscope

“Charles is not going to be the next driver to get a Ferrari championship if it's Lewis, and Lewis is not going to get that eighth if Charles gets his first in the immediate future. But how do you work together in order to achieve one of those aims? And what is the most important aim? Is it their individual glory or is it the team's glory? And Fred and obviously the team want it to be team based.

"I think Lewis, from what he's saying, from the way he's acting, certainly seems to have more of a wider picture view. And I say that respecting and liking Charles very much as a person and as a driver. But the more this goes on, the more it seems there is a singular view from Charles' side of the cockpit.”