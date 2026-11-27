Williams has offered an explanation as to how it broke Formula 1’s cost cap during the 2025 season.

F1’s governing body the FIA found Williams to have “unintentionally committed” a minor overspend breach and procedural breach of the sport’s spending rules for last year.

Williams was handed financial and aerodynamic testing penalties after it overspent by £627,00 or 0.48 per cent over the 2025 spending limit of £106m.

Speaking ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Williams team principal James Vowles revealed the error was triggered by a company restructure.

Williams boss James Vowles explained how the breach occurred

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“The background to it is that the company structure of Williams was largely unchanged from 1977 and wasn't really fit for purpose in a modern world,” Vowles explained.

“We went into it with every intention of being open and transparent with the FIA, which is what we held all the way throughout, but believed those costs, because it's company restructuring, to not be a cost cap expense.

“It was the company restructuring that put us over. It put us over by 600,000 in that circumstance. The FIA themselves have noted, and we haven't, we've had no financial benefit from it, no sporting benefit as a result of it. And you can see that the penalty is pretty much adjusted to be in line with that as well at the same time.

"But it was our interpretation of that is that those costs are out of cap; the FIA's interpretation of it are that they are in cap, and obviously we went with the FIA's interpretation after much discussion.”

Vowles expressed confidence that Williams will not repeat its mistake again.

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Alpine was also found to breach the 2025 F1 cost cap

“This is a one-off company restructuring that's taken place. You can can see it in our Companies House report,” he added.

“You don't restructure your company every year; you do it once every… well, ideally, you do it one-off. It's a 50-year-old company that wasn't quite fit for purpose in that regard.”

Williams has been hit with a 1.5 per cent reduction in permitted wind tunnel and CFD time for the next 12 months.

Asked how much the penalty will hurt Williams’ 2027 campaign, Vowles replied: “I don't think it will. I think to put things in perspective, one position on the grid is 5% of ATR, and we've got a 1.5% delta, so it's less than a third of a position.

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“I'm rather hoping that we do a better job next year and put ourselves back up the grid, and that would be 15% - something in that ballpark. So the reality is, it's going to be small beans in the grand scheme of things.”

Alpine was also found to have broken the rules, but only for a procedural breach without overspending.