Formula 1 is set to introduce an engine development freeze midway through the 2028 season as the championship prepares for the return of V8 power units in 2030.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has confirmed to Motorsport.com that performance development of the current generation of V6 hybrid power units will be frozen from the 13th round of the 2028 season.

However, manufacturers will still be permitted to introduce upgrades to address reliability concerns.

Restrictions will also be placed on the development of the proposed 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 power units ahead of their introduction in 2030.

Nicholas Tombazis © XPB Images

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Manufacturers will not be permitted to conduct single-cylinder dyno testing until 1 October 2027, whilst testing of their complete V8 power units will be prohibited until 1 July 2028. New power unit manufacturers will be exempt from these restrictions, allowing General Motors to begin its preparations earlier than its established rivals.

However, the decision to introduce an engine freeze has raised questions over the future of the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) mechanism.

Tombazis admitted that discussions surrounding the mechanism had taken a back seat whilst the governing body focused on establishing the framework for the next generation of power units.

“We've been concentrating on the PU framework and, frankly speaking, we are a bit late on the ADUO side,” Tombazis told Motorsport.com.

“We need to consider this whole topic in relation to our intention and what we've discussed with the PU manufacturers, so to freeze the current generation of engines from a certain point onwards. That will be mid-2028. What we want to avoid for cost reasons is that they have two parallel programs.”

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Ferrari at the Qatar GP © XPB Images

Alongside limiting expenditure during the transition between the two sets of regulations, the FIA is also looking to prevent manufacturers from gaining a competitive advantage in their preparations for 2030.

“What we also want to avoid is that some of the current PU manufacturers may get a significant advantage if they are very competitive at the moment. They can stop earlier, and then others who may be chasing may have a disadvantage.

“So, we have this topic to address, and all of that is related to ADUO as a discussion point. And therefore, we need to just pause and think carefully of what we do.”

Whilst an agreement has been reached over the introduction of the engine freeze, the FIA is yet to reach a definitive decision regarding potential changes to the ADUO mechanism.

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Franco Colapinto © XPB Images

Tombazis stressed the importance of ensuring that manufacturers struggling under the current regulations are afforded sufficient opportunities to close the performance deficit to their rivals before engine development is frozen.

“Clearly, we need to give the opportunity for as much convergence as possible before that time. We don't want somebody to be frozen and to be way down,” Tombazis continued.

“So, we have these topics to address which are related to ADUO, and there are some delicate matters that we need to basically assess before we move forward.”