Formula 1 could be set for a three-way battle for its next tyre supply contract after South Korean manufacturer Hankook emerged as a potential rival to Pirelli and Bridgestone.

Pirelli has been F1's exclusive tyre supplier since replacing Bridgestone ahead of the 2011 season, with its current contract running until the end of 2028.

Bridgestone remains interested in returning to Formula 1, having previously lost out to Pirelli during the FIA's tender process in 2023.

However, according to The Race, Hankook has emerged as another serious contender to become F1's exclusive tyre supplier from 2029 onwards.

Hankook © XPB Images

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The South Korean manufacturer has reportedly established a dedicated team of 44 employees to work on its F1 project.

Hankook has also conducted two on-track tests using a modified car comparable to Formula 2 machinery, with a further test planned to evaluate its wet-weather tyres.

Representatives from the manufacturer attended the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix, having also visited the F1 paddock during September's Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

The report states that Hankook has held discussions with senior figures from several F1 teams as part of its preparations.

Hankook already has considerable experience supplying tyres across motorsport, having previously worked with Formula E and currently serving as the exclusive tyre supplier to the World Rally Championship.

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Pirelli © XPB Images

The South Korean manufacturer was also announced as a global partner of the FIA earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Bridgestone has replaced Hankook as Formula E's tyre supplier ahead of the upcoming season.

The successful bidder for F1's next tyre supply contract will likely have to navigate another major technical regulation change, with the championship targeting the introduction of V8 power units and lighter cars in 2030.

However, Pirelli is reportedly waiting to establish the details of the FIA's next tender before deciding whether to pursue a contract extension beyond 2028.

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