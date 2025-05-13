An F1 first set to occur for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola

Pirell’s new-for-2025 C6 tyre will be available to use for the first time in a grand prix at Imola this weekend.

The C6 will be one of the three compounds supplied to teams at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on 16-18 May, Pirelli said on Tuesday as it revealed its tyre allocation for the seventh round of the 2025 F1 season on Tuesday.

Teams will also have the option of deploying the C4 and the C5 tyre, both of which have already been used earlier in the season.

The C6 will serve as the official soft tyre at Imola and will carry red markings, the yellow-walled C5 will be the designated medium tyre and the C4 has been listed as the hard compound, Pirelli said in its pre-event press release.

F1 first set for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Last year, teams could choose between C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft tyres) compounds.

Pirelli said the low-abrasive nature of the Imola track prompted it to introduce the new C6 tyre for the first time this season.

Teams have limited experience on the softest compound in Pirelli’s 2025 range, having only completed limited mileage on the red-walled tyre in the Bahrain pre-season test in February.

Given the Bahrain International Circuit is known for high degradation, that test was not seen as a particularly good indicator of its performance or durability.

Pirelli doesn’t expect teams to use the C6 tyre in the race, however it could become the favoured compound in qualifying.

It said the data teams gather on C6 tyre in Imola, as well as the upcoming races in Monaco and Montreal where it would also be allocated to teams, could help teams decide whether this compound is race-ready for later in the season.

According to Pirelli, a one-stop strategy will again be the preferred choice for all teams this year, with some drivers starting the race on the C5 medium compound and the other opting for the C4 hard tyre.