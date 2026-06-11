Pirelli's future as F1 tyre supplier resolved in FIA announcement

Pirelli has signed a one-year extension with the FIA to continue as Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier until at least the end of 2028.

The Italian tyre manufacturer will remain F1’s supplier after the FIA exercised its option to extend the current contract with Pirelli to also include the 2028 season.

Pirelli previously agreed a deal with the FIA and F1 in 2023 to continue supplying the world championship for a three-year period between 2025 and 2027.

The Italian company will also continue to exclusively supply F1’s feeder series, Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy.

Start of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

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“We are pleased to extend our presence in Formula 1 by a further year, until 2028, thanks to the agreement reached with the FIA – under the leadership of its President Mohammed Ben Sulayem – and with Formula 1,” said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli.

“Last year, we surpassed the milestone of 500 Grands Prix, taking on and winning significant technological and innovation challenges throughout our long involvement.

“Pirelli is not just a supplier but instead a strategic partner that has been able to support the constant growth of the championship, driven by the joint work of the Federation and the promoter.

“Formula 1 represents the best laboratory for us to innovate, test cutting-edge technical solutions, and continually improve research and development processes, for the benefit of tomorrow’s road tyres.”

Pirelli has supplied F1 tyres since 2011

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F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali commented: "We’ve enjoyed an incredible history and partnership with Pirelli, relying on their technical brilliance and focus on performance, innovation, and sustainability for many years, so I'm delighted that the FIA and we will continue that relationship for another year.

“As we continue to push boundaries across the technical regulatory framework, Pirelli's commitment to quality gives all the teams and series it supplies peace of mind as they know they are working with some of the most advanced tyres in the world.

"I’d like to thank FIA President, His Excellency Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli - this extension is another fantastic example of working with expert partners, whose experience drives excellence and delivers the very best spectacle on track.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Pirelli has been an important partner to the FIA Formula One World Championship for many years, providing a consistently high standard of performance, innovation, and safety at the highest level of our sport.

“This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship and reflects the strong collaboration between the FIA, Formula One Group and Pirelli. Together, we continue to drive innovation and support the delivery of exciting racing for competitors, teams and fans around the world.”

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