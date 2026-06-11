Max Verstappen’s first words about F1 engine rule compromise and ADUO 'confusion'

Max Verstappen responds to F1's engine rule compromise for 2027 and 2028.

Verstappen has been one of the harshest critics of the new F1 engine rules
Verstappen has been one of the harshest critics of the new F1 engine rules
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Max Verstappen has reacted to the news that Formula 1 has agreed to make changes to the engine regulations for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has been the leading critic of the new-for-2026 engine rules and has threatened to quit F1 at the end of the season if things did not change.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that F1 bosses have agreed to a two-step plan to change the power unit design in response to criticism surrounding the near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power.

F1 has agreed to a two-stop engine rule compromise
F1 has agreed to a two-stop engine rule compromise

F1 will change the ratio to 60-40 in two steps over the next two seasons, with a compromise agreement seeing the split altered to 58-42 in 2027.

Verstappen had previously said that a 60-40 split was the “minimum” requirement he was seeking in order to stay in F1. However, the Red Bull driver appears to be fairly satisfied with the outcome.

“I do think it was nice to see changes are being made already this year but also for next year,” Verstappen said in response to a question from Crash.net.

“Of course I would have hoped next year would be what we get already in 2028. But I also understand that there are politics involved in that.

“At least the changes they are making are heading into the right direction. So that’s a good thing.”

Verstappen reportedly met with Red Bull’s top brass for a meeting in Austria this week, prompting plenty of speculation online about the Dutchman’s future.

The 28-year-old was tight-lipped when asked about the nature of the meetings, responding: “If there is anything new about what I’m doing, I will let you know.”

Verstappen on ‘confusing’ F1 ADUO verdict

Red Bull is contesting the FIA's findings
Red Bull is contesting the FIA's findings
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Verstappen admitted that Red Bull was “surprised” to learn it has the best engine in F1 2026, according to the FIA rankings of its first ADUO assessment.

The FIA’s findings mean that Red Bull cannot upgrade its power unit, while rivals Mercedes and Ferrari will be permitted to do so. The results have come as a major shock given Mercedes is widely viewed in the F1 paddock as having the strongest PU based on its dominant start to the campaign.

Red Bull has queried the verdict with the FIA, and F1’s governing body is currently conducting a review of its findings to ensure its analysis and data is correct.

“We just feel surprised, because we don’t feel like we are the best,” Verstappen said.

“It is super impressive what they [Red Bull Powertrains] have done. If you look at it, we never thought we’d start there and it’s super impressive that in such a short timeframe what they have done.

“We still have some reliability things but overall it’s honestly nice to be a part of it and seeing the drive of it. They are never satisfied and they are equally disappointed when things don’t go right.

“Of course we are proud, just a bit confused as suddenly being portrayed as the best, because we don’t feel like that.” 

Max Verstappen’s first words about F1 engine rule compromise and ADUO shock
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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