Charles Leclerc to trial Lewis Hamilton brake set-up at F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Charles Leclerc will trial the same Carbone Industrie brake discs that Lewis Hamilton has been using at recent Formula 1 races at this weekend’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The Monegasque has been lacking confidence under braking at the last few races and put his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend down to brake issues.

Leclerc has confirmed he will switch from Brembo brake materials to Carbon Industrie to see whether it helps him find a solution to the problems he has been battling.

Hamilton scored his second consecutive podium in Monaco

“I think it’s clear now that we are probably going to change a little bit the configuration,” the Ferrari driver told media including Crash.net in Barcelona.

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“How much it will change? I still have to test it and to see how much it will change. I don’t expect a revolution, however, in some particular cases, I expect it to be easier to manage.

“I will see tomorrow and see how it feels.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton revealed both Ferrari drivers tested the Carbon Industrie brakes at the Japanese Grand Prix, but Leclerc opted to revert to the previous Brembo configuration.

“I changed my brakes in Japan,” Hamilton explained. “It’s been something I asked for a long time ago. I look at every element of what we have and look to see how we can make it better.

“Ultimately, it’s down to driver preference and feel. Both of us tested the option that I’m racing and Charles didn’t want it in the end and chose the one he’s racing on.

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“Now he’s changed his mind. It doesn’t make a difference to me. That’s not the single factor that’s made the difference.”

Leclerc crashed out of his home grand prix in Monaco

Leclerc, who would not comment on Brembo’s response to his complaints, said he will give Hamilton’s set-up another go after two contrasting race weekends for the Ferrari pair.

“It was a decision that we made as a team to have the cars split, and the last two weekends have been more difficult than what I initially anticipated,” he said in response to a question from Crash.net.

“Now we will go in the direction of Lewis.”

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When asked what he is seeking from the brakes, Leclerc replied: “I think generally, you want consistency. That’s all I need.”

More new parts for Ferrari

Leclerc revealed Ferrari is bringing several new items to its SF-26 challenger as the Italian outfit continues its bid to close its deficit to Mercedes.

“We are bringing also quite a lot of new parts this weekend,” Leclerc said.

“The team has been pushing massively trying to bring innovation and new things to the car, which I’m sure will be a benefit, and I’m looking forward to try, along with the things I’ve already commented about.

“For me it will be a very important FP1 to try and take confidence with whatever is new on the car and make sure I manage to maximise the potential of the car come qualifying.”

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