Kimi Antonelli pokes fun at Kim Kardashian stealing his towel at the F1 Monaco GP

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has mocked Kim Kardashian for stealing his towel at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kardashian attended her first F1 grand prix in Monaco to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, who secured his second consecutive P2 finish after being beaten to the win by Antonelli.

After the race, Kardashian went viral on social media in a video that showed the American reality TV star picking up a towel reserved for Antonelli after being showered in champagne as she celebrated under the podium.

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Asked in the FIA drivers’ press conference ahead of this weekend’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix whether he had found his towel, Antonelli replied, laughing: “No, still looking for it!”

Mercedes and Antonelli made light of the incident in an amusing video in which the 19-year-old Italian asked if anyone had seen his towel.

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“I was wondering, have you seen my towel?” Antonelli asked to the camera.

Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell is also asked if he has seen the towel, to which the Briton replies: “No.”

Antonelli’s fifth consecutive victory saw him extend his lead over Russell at the top of the championship to 68 points.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has moved up to second place in the drivers’ standings, 66 points behind Antonelli.

Kim with sister Khloe Kardashian in the Monaco F1 paddock

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Seven-time world champion Hamilton's new love interest, Kardashian, also made headlines for ignoring Martin Brundle during the former F1 driver-turned-pundit’s grid walk prior to the race.

Brundle attempted to interview Kardashian but was subbed after asking “how are you today?”.

After briefly looking at Brundle, Kardashian turned back to her sister Khloe.

Brundle tried his luck again, asking: “Normally people will have a quick chat with us, are you enjoying F1?”

Having been ignored for a second time, a resigned Brundle said as he walked away: “Okay, Kim and Khloe, so we’re not talking today. I was led to believe they might do.”

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