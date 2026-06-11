Fernando Alonso "at peace" as he drops major F1 retirement hint ahead of 'last Barcelona race'

Fernando Alonso says he is “at peace” with the prospect of his Formula 1 career coming to an end.

The two-time world champion suggested that this weekend’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will probably be his last F1 race at Barcelona.

Barcelona will rotate with the Belgian Grand Prix starting from next season, meaning it won’t feature on the F1 calendar again until 2028 after Spa-Francorchamps returns to host a round in 2027.

Alonso is set to decide on his F1 future during the summer

Alonso, whose future in F1 remains uncertain with his Aston Martin contract expiring at the end of the season, has come to terms with the possibility of this being his last race at the former Spanish Grand Prix venue.

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“It’s going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1,” Alonso said.

“I want to say thanks to everyone [supporting him]. I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying. In the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace we all want.

“I want everyone to still enjoy the weekend. It has always been a celebration when we come to Barcelona. I think this is my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix and all of them, they’ve been magical. This last has to be magical as well.”

The Spaniard, who turns 45 next month and became a father for the first time earlier this year, previously indicated he wanted to stay in F1 beyond this season.

"I don’t really have anything in mind. After the summer I will take the decision whether to continue or not,” Alonso continued.

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“Barcelona is obviously not happening next year and if I don’t know what I will do next year, it’s nearly impossible to be sure what I will do in two years’ time.

“I consider that every race I go to this year that potentially it could be my last time in Australia, my last time in China, my last time in Monaco, and here in Barcelona, there is a little bit more of that chance as it is not happening next year as well.”

Aston Martin is having a horrid season

Alonso dismissed the suggestion that such a realisation is hard to deal with, insisting the only “pain” he feels comes from Aston Martin’s lack of competitiveness this season.

“For me, the hardest thing is not to win races and be competitive,” he said. “If it’s the last, or not the last, it’s not affecting too much.

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“I’m at peace with my career and my life and if anything comes now, [it’s] welcome. If it doesn’t come, it doesn’t change my feeling. I achieved a lot more than I ever dreamt when I was a kid.

“When I was racing in Spain I never dreamt to be a Formula 1 driver, then to race for the best teams in the paddock and stay for a very long time. Everything is a plus and it is a plus now.

“We’re not as competitive as we want to be now and that is probably the biggest pain that we go through every weekend. In terms of personal feeling, it’s not too hard.”