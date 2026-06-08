‘Don’t push me’ - Martin Brundle ignored by Kim Kardashian amid F1 Monaco GP grid walk chaos

Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix served up another classic Formula 1 TV moment.

The former-F1-driver-turned pundit spoke with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Prince Salman of Bahrain, actress Karen Gillan, but was brutally snubbed for an interview by reality TV star Kim Kardashian ahead of Sunday’s race in Monte Carlo.

Brundle, whose grid walks have become a fan-favourite part of the build-up to races, attempted to speak with Kardashian, who attended an F1 race for the first time in Monaco to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish

“Kim, Martin Brundle from Sky F1," he said after approaching the 45-year-old American. "How are you today?"

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After offering a smile, Kardashian simply turned away from Brundle to speak with a member of her entourage.

Brundle was then heard speaking to someone out of shot, saying: “You don't need to push me, mate. Yeah, normally people will have a quick chat with us.”

Read More

A second attempt to interact with Kardashian fell on deaf ears as Brundle politely asked: “Are you enjoying F1?”.

This prompted another member of Kardashian’s entourage to shake his head and seemingly wave Brundle away.

Having accepted defeat, Brundle walked off, stating: "Kim and Khloe, so we're not talking today. I was led to believe they might do.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

Kardashian joined in with the post-race celebrations under the podium after Hamilton finished second. The seven-time world champion was caught blowing Kardashian a kiss.

Hamilton blows Kardashian a kiss after taking second place

In the post-race press conference, Hamilton thanked Kardashian for her support, saying: "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support.

"But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people.

"It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier interaction that was caught on camera as Brundle attempted to weave his way through the mayhem of the Monaco grid, the 67-year-old Briton turned around and told off someone who was out of shot.

“Don’t push me mate, I’m nearly famous,” Brundle warned.

It added to the many memorable moments Brundle has had on the F1 grid over the years.

At the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, Brundle famously batted off French footballer Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard.

“It’s alright mate, I’m in charge around here!” Brundle said to the pushy security guard, before successfully speaking to Mbappe.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT