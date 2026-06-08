Ferrari brake supplier “really surprised” by Charles Leclerc’s Monaco F1 outburst

Brembo has issued a statement to Crash.net on its surprise at Charles Leclerc's complaints about his brakes after the Monaco GP

Leclerc had another weekend to forget
Leclerc had another weekend to forget
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The Ferrari Formula 1 team’s longtime brake supplier Brembo is “really surprised” by Charles Leclerc’s complaints after his Monaco Grand Prix crash.

The Monegasque driver highlighted brake issues in Canada and again through the weekend of his home race.

After he crashed out at the safety car restart, he made his frustration clear, noting in a TV interview that he’d been made to look “like an idiot.”

Leclerc crashed out of his home grand prix in Monaco
Leclerc crashed out of his home grand prix in Monaco

He also suggested that for the next race in Spain he will switch to a brake arrangement already used successfully by team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

"Out of the four brakes, I had three brakes not working,” Charles Leclerc said when asked by Crash.net about his issues.

“So, in a Formula 1 car, it's never a good thing. And yeah, the front left was working well, the front right was half working, and the two rear brakes were not working at all.

“And when I say at all, data there's no deceleration at all. It's like I don't know, the callipers were not even in the car, so it's a little bit of an issue.

“The only thing I can say is that we have the solution in-house, and I'll go to Lewis's configuration from next race onwards, which hopefully will be a step. But yeah, it's been a nightmare.”

He further explained that the brakes had caught him out and triggered his crash at the safety car restart.

Leclerc is usually more cautious when discussing technical issues in public, and the fact that he went into such detail reflects just how upset he was after his retirement.

Brembo responded on Monday morning with a statement issued to Crash.net, stressing that it was not clear what the issues were.

“Brembo Group is really surprised by the statements made by Charles Leclerc after F1 Monaco GP,” the company said.

“The partnership between Brembo and Scuderia Ferrari has continued for more than 50 years and also extends to other brands within the Group, including AP Racing clutches and Ohlins dampers, confirming the strength and breadth of this long-standing collaboration.

“At present, the company does not know the causes of the issues experienced by Charles Leclerc and therefore considers it premature to draw definitive technical conclusions before the available data has been analysed.

Leclerc hit the wall while chasing pole
Leclerc hit the wall while chasing pole

“In cases such as this, it is necessary to examine the telemetry data together with the team’s engineers in order to accurately determine the origin of the incident.”

The company stressed that its products are used successfully up and down the pitlane: “Today, Brembo is a benchmark in F1 and is present on every car on the grid through its braking technologies. Over the years, F1 teams have continued to choose Brembo solutions, recognising their reliability, innovation and world-class performance.

“The Group will continue to invest in innovation, reliability and performance, while continuing its collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari and all other F1 teams.”

At the time of writing, Ferrari had yet to comment on Brembo’s statement.

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Ferrari brake supplier “really surprised” by Leclerc’s Monaco F1 outburst
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

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