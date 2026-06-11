FIA reviewing F1 ADUO results after Red Bull request

Red Bull has requested a review of the FIA's ADUO rankings, Crash.net has learned.

Red Bull has been judged to have the benchmark F1 engine
Red Bull has been judged to have the benchmark F1 engine
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Formula 1’s governing body the FIA is to conduct a review of the results from the first ADUO period following a request from Red Bull, Crash.net has learned.

F1 teams and power unit manufacturers learned over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend that Red Bull was judged to have the best engine in the 2026 season.

The rankings of the first ADUO verdict - which were let slip by Lewis Hamilton following Sunday’s grand prix in Monaco - revealed under the ICE Performance Index that the Ford-branded Red Bull power unit was strongest, ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari Audi and Honda.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Given the general consensus in the paddock that Mercedes boasted the benchmark engine after dominating the start of the 2026 campaign, the news sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock.

The FIA was expected to publish its findings within 14 days of conducting its ADUO review, a period which elapsed on Monday June 8 following the Monaco Grand Prix.

A delay to the publishing of the FIA’s ranking led to speculation that Red Bull was challenging the result.

The FIA is now carrying out a review of the numbers as a result of one manufacturer, which Crash.net understands to be Red Bull Powertrains, questioning the findings.

Antonelli leads in Monaco
Antonelli leads in Monaco
© XPB Images

The intention of the review is to verify the results and the FIA will check all sensors were functioning correctly and ensure its analysed data is accurate. Once this has been completed, the results will be officially released.

Earlier this season, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies made it clear his squad considered Mercedes to have the best-performing power unit this season.

“It’s a bit early days for me to comment because we received, as a team, provisional confirmation that I believe the FIA has not yet published it’s verdict and hence we will be waiting on the confirmation of the FIA,” Mekies said after Sunday’s race in Monaco. 

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FIA reviewing F1 ADUO results after Red Bull request
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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