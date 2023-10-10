The Italian tyre manufacturer, which has been F1’s tyre supplier since 2011, successfully fended off a challenge from Bridgestone.

The tender contract covers the 2025 to 2027 seasons with an option for 2028 and includes supply of the F1-supporting Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships.

Despite Bridgestone reportedly making a significant commercial offer in a bid to return as the sport’s tyre supplier, F1 chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali decided that Pirelli’s pitch was more convincing.

“Since returning to the sport in 2011 Pirelli has been an invaluable partner, supporting Formula 1 through new generations of technology and technical regulations and delivering tyres to enable fantastic racing for our fans," said Domenicali.

"The company’s commitment to quality, innovation and their deep knowledge of our sport will be vital in the coming years as we approach our new regulations in 2026 and the work Pirelli is focused on relating to sustainability, proven by the FSC certification, will ensure we continue to work together towards our shared Net Zero 2030 goal.

“I would also like to commend Bridgestone for their impressive proposal and engagement throughout the process. They have a proud legacy in our sport and I would like to thank them for their highly professional and passionate engagement with us.”

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli Executive Vice President and CEO said: “We’re delighted to extend or presence in Formula 1 and its other related championships.

"Pirelli was there when Formula 1 was born in 1950, and with this latest renewal, the firm will now be a protagonist throughout nearly two decades of the modern Formula 1 era. Thanks to the impetus from Liberty Media and the support of the FIA, the sport is enjoying an extraordinary period of growth both in terms of audience and global expansion, increasing its following among younger generations as well.

"Innovation and technology are locked into Pirelli’s DNA, and Formula 1 constitutes the ultimate open air laboratory to not only try out and test new technical solutions, but also to accelerate fresh research, development, and production processes in making tyres. I would also like to thank everyone at Pirelli for their passionate commitment and the quality of their work over the years, which will continue as we extend this partnership together.

"Our commitment to sustainability is equally strong, as proved by the FSC certification that will be introduced to our F1 tyres from next year. Being at the forefront of motorsport’s pinnacle until at least 2027 adds another important value dimension to our company.”

The new deal was announced days after the FIA had to implement emergency measures at the Qatar Grand Prix amid tyre safety concerns, resulting in a mandatory three-stop race.