The FIA has vowed to take action after several drivers required medical treatment after racing in temperatures in excess of 30 degrees, which coupled with high humidity, made for a gruelling race in Qatar.

Drivers were stretched to their physical limit amid conditions that McLaren’s Lando Norris called “too dangerous”.

Logan Sargeant retired due to feeling unwell, while his Williams teammate Alex Albon and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll were both seen struggling to get out of their cars in parc-ferme.

Albon was treated at the circuit’s medical centre and Stroll sought help from an ambulance after nearly passing out in the race and suffering from blurred vision.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon said he threw up multiple times inside his helmet and other drivers including George Russell reported experiencing dizziness and dehydration.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Brundle said the extremely-challenging conditions showed why the drivers are “heroes”.

"Impressive to watch the F1 drivers cope with those conditions in Qatar,” the ex-F1 driver wrote.

"I’ve been that hot in a Le Mans/Dayton24/F1 car, you can get delirious at the wheel, and when the adrenaline subsides and the heat soaks you just can’t get away from your own body it hurts so much.

"It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are.

“Absolutely don’t buy into the weak view we shouldn’t put them through this kind of challenge.

“Check out [Ayrton] Senna in Brazil, [Jackie] Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, [Niki] Lauda post-crash, etc etc."