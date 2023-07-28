F1 tyre blanket ban delayed until 2025 at the earliest

F1 hoped to ban tyre blankets for 2024 as they looked to make the sport more sustainable from an environmental point of view.

The teams Pirelli have been testing the idea in a number of tyre tests throughout F1 2023.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

Generally, drivers have been firmly against the move, with Lewis Hamilton describing it as “dangerous” and “pointless".

This weekend at Spa, Max Verstappen stated that F1 risked looking “stupid” by banning tyre blankets.

It seems the drivers have got their way - for now at least - with the idea delayed until 2025 at the earliest now.

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission, they outlined: “The results of the testing undertaken so far show that the change can be implemented to the requested target specifications for 2024, however it has been decided to postponed the introduction of a tyre blanket ban for dry tyres in 2024, and to continue this discussion and further testing into 2025.”

They also confirmed that “further analysis” will be done to “improve the environmental suitability of the sport”.