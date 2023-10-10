Could a Pirelli v Bridgestone F1 tyre war happen in the future?

On Tuesday it was announced that Pirelli will remain as F1’s sole tyre supplier until at least 2027 after beating off competition from Bridgestone for a new contract.

The new agreement, which includes an option of a further year to cover the 2028 season, will begin in 2025 and sees the Italian manufacturer extend its stint as F1’s exclusive tyre supplier to 18 years.

But could Bridgestone provide competition to Pirelli in the future and cause the first tyre war since the early-to-mid 2000s, when Michelin and Bridgestone both supplied the sport?

"I think that point was taken together with the FIA to make sure that we were able to control the costs of the ecosystem of F1,” Domenicali said.

"That was the main reason that we moved from the tyre competition, when we had a lot of testing, where we had a lot of mileage, and where there was a lot of research, that was really beneficial. But the cost was really massive.

"Therefore, that was the reason we moved from that direction into the new situation. It is too premature to consider that this could be a possibility for the future.

"In terms of an actual situation where the cost control is very relevant, I would say we haven't decided for sure, but it's not yet on the agenda to see if this could be a possibility in the future.

"But it's a point of relevancy, because in the future if you're able to control with different mechanisms, the cost, why not?

"But so far it's not on the agenda of the discussion together with the FIA, and with the teams.”

Pirelli’s executive vice president Marco Tronchetti Provera did not rule out the prospect, insisting the Italian company would welcome competition.

"I think that it is important to underline that Pirelli is participating as part of more than 300 championships around the world in the motorsport business," he said.

"In most of them, there are also other suppliers, and we are happy to compete with other suppliers. So it was never an issue for us.

"For us it has been always an opportunity, competing with others as we do providing tyres for the prestige cars, the premium cars. We are very happy because it's an opportunity to prove our technology."

However, Pirelli’s latest contract is expected to be its last.