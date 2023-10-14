Replacement rumoured for Lance Stroll if $800m Aston Martin sale becomes reality

A Saudi Arabian-based fund have enquired about buying the F1 team from Lawrence Stroll, the driver’s billionaire father, with a fee of at least $800m touted, according to F1-Insider.

Stroll has struggled as the teammate of Fernando Alonso this season, most recently making headlines for the wrong reasons by shoving his trainer in the garage after a poor qualifying performance.

Tsunoda is earmarked for the future Aston Martin seat if new owners come into place, the report states.

Tsunoda was recently confirmed as retaining his AlphaTauri drive in the 2024 F1 driver line-up.

The Japanese driver, a Red Bull junior, is also sponsored by Honda, the Japanese manufacturer.

Honda currently partner Red Bull but, from 2026, will be engine partners with Aston Martin which is where Tsunoda could come into the picture.

"Tsunoda is under contract with us,” Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko was quoted.

“If Aston Martin were to be interested in him as early as next year, they would have to come to an agreement with us first."