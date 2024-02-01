F1 2024 driver line-up and completed grid: When does each driver's contract expire?

Driver Team Contract End Max Verstappen Red Bull 2028 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2024 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2024 and set for Ferrari George Russell Mercedes 2025 Charles Leclerc Ferrari "Several more seasons" Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2024 and due to leave Lando Norris McLaren "Long-term" Oscar Piastri McLaren 2026 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2024 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Rolling Esteban Ocon Alpine 2024 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2024 Alex Albon Williams 2024 Logan Sargeant Williams 2024 Daniel Ricciardo Visa Cash App RB 2024 Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App RB 2024 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 2024 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 2024 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2024 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2024

The big three

Lewis Hamilton will spend his final season at Mercedes, alongside George Russell.

Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025. But, this year, Ferrari will have Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Sainz will then be replaced by Hamilton who will team with Leclerc.

Red Bull appear to have a settled driver line-up for the time being, with Max Verstappen tied down to the longest-known contract on the grid - a lucrative deal running until the end of 2028, by which point the Dutchman will be 31.

Teammate Sergio Perez signed a contract extension that will see him retain his Red Bull seat until the end of 2024.

The chasing pack

Esteban Ocon committed his future to Alpine back in 2021 on a deal that takes him to the end of 2024. Pierre Gasly signed an initial two-year contract when he joined the team.

McLaren have once again tied Lando Norris down to a new "long-term" contract to ward off rival teams. Following an impressive start to his rookie F1 season, Oscar Piastri signed a multi-year extension through to the end of 2026.

Valtteri Bottas negotiated the longer contract he desired when he moved to Sauber, securing a deal that will keep him at the team until the end of 2024. Meanwhile, teammate Zhou Guanyu was retained for a third season at the Hinwil-based outfit.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to form the rebranded Visa Cash App RB's driver line-up for 2024, with Liam Lawson remaining as the team's reserve driver despite impressive stand-in performances.

Aston Martin snapped up Fernando Alonso on a multi-year deal that will keep the Spaniard in green until at least the end of 2024. Lance Stroll’s contract is unknown, but given his father Lawrence owns the team he drives for, it’s likely he’ll continue for as long as he, and his dad, wants.

Kevin Magnussen's deal with Haas runs until the end of 2024, and the same can be said for his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg.

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant complete the F1 2024 grid for Williams.