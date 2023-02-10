The two-time world champion will partner Stroll in 2023 after joining Aston Martin on a multi-year deal following two seasons at midfield rivals Alpine.

24-year-old Stroll is set to embark on his seventh season in F1 and his fifth with the Silverstone-based team owned by his billionaire father Lawrence.

The Canadian has one pole position, three podiums and 194 points across 122 starts in his F1 career so far, but incoming teammate Alonso has tipped him for far greater achievements.

Alonso, who turns 42 in July, insists he will do everything in his power to help turn Aston Martin into winners in the coming years.

“I will use all my experience and all my knowledge to help the team shortcut the time that is needed to become World Champions,” he said in an interview published on the official Aston Martin website.

“Will I be behind the steering wheel when that time comes? Nobody knows. It's impossible to predict. But what is certain is that I will try my best.”

Asked how he will feel if Aston Martin starts winning after he stops driving, Alonso replied: “I will still be very proud if the team wins without me in the car. I will be very proud of the process and my contribution to the project.”

Alonso went on to speak about Stroll, describing him as a “super young, super talented” driver who “has the possibility to be world champion”.

“To see him achieve that and have played a part in that, whether that's behind the wheel or not, will be special for me.”

Alonso added: “He has the speed, and he has the talent. He has shown it many times, especially in wet conditions.

“I remember Lance's pole position in Turkey and some of his other excellent performances in the wet; to perform at that level in difficult conditions you have to have a special feeling with the car.”