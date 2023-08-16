The idea has been mooted before, most notably from fellow Sky pundit Karun Chandhok, to stop one-stop races.

Many fans alike feel like one-stop races are boring and mandating the use of all three dry tyre compounds would add excitement.

One concern about the change is that eventually teams would work out the optimal strategy or simply stop in the final laps to ensure they follow the rule.

Regardless, Hill feels like it would be a good change for the sport.

“I think there is definitely an argument to say that if you are going to look for excitement and a little bit more of a challenge, then why not?" Hill told the F1 Nation podcast.

“I think it is a good idea. I have heard it put forward before, it would increase the number of pit stops so you get less of the one-stop factor.

“It's quite interesting that we have got to the stage where Max has built a gap in the last race we had in Belgium and Lewis built a gap enough to be able to come in for a new set of tyres and get the fastest lap and get a point - that's a bit of drama that at first was thought to be a gimmick but now teams are deciding it is important to have that.

“They want to have that scalp and so they come in and do the one-lap stop and that is a bit of drama at the end of the race

“Having to use all three compounds would throw another challenge in there, so it is possibly a good thing.”