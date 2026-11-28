Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli completed a dominant practice clean sweep at the Qatar Grand Prix by topping the third and final session.

After being fastest in both of Friday’s practice sessions in Qatar, Antonelli once again set an ominous pace in his Mercedes as he edged team-mate George Russell by a comfortable 0.239 seconds.

Mercedes has looked in a league of its own so far this weekend and heads into qualifying as the clear favourites, with Antonelli seemingly holding the pace advantage over Russell, as he has done for most of the season.

Red Bull proved to be Mercedes’ nearest challengers in FP3, but four-time world champion Max Verstappen was over half a second adrift of Antonelli’s benchmark in third, a tenth clear of team-mate Isack Hadjar who took fourth.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full final practice results

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Antonelli has set the pace in all three practice sessions

Charles Leclerc was fifth-fastest but Ferrari struggled for pace, though the Monegasque was at least able to pip the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Arvid Lindblad was a solid eighth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who complained his Ferrari would not turn as he languished 1.3s off the pace down in ninth.

The seven-time world champion was sandwiched between the Racing Bulls drivers as Liam Lawson rounded out the top-10 ahead of the Audis of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Cadillac once again propped up the timesheet, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez well adrift at the bottom of the order in 21st and 22nd.

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There are concerns over tyre wear despite Pirelli mandating a 27-lap tyre stint limit for Sunday’s 57-lap grand prix, though no additional changes have been made as yet.

Hamilton had a difficult final practice

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix takes place at 6pm GMT.