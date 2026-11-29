George Russell has stressed the importance of converting his pole position into victory at the Qatar Grand Prix after admitting that his recent race performances have been ‘pretty rubbish’.

The Mercedes driver secured pole position at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday, extending his run of consecutive front-row starts to four races.

Mercedes have demonstrated impressive pace throughout the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, with the German manufacturer securing a front-row lockout ahead of the two McLaren drivers.

Following qualifying, Russell revealed that he believes his Mercedes is performing better in Qatar than it has at any other stage of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

George Russell © XPB Images

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The British driver explained that the confidence he had in his car made putting together a pole position lap considerably more straightforward than at previous events.

“This is probably the best the car has felt all season,” Russell said in the press conference after claiming pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“So, of all of the races that we have done, putting the lap together, this has probably been the most straightforward of all of them, just because the car felt so good.

“You know, the car's not feeling good, and you're a bit off the pace; you're always overdriving and trying to compensate, and that's where it's difficult to get clean laps. But every lap we did just felt really clean, really good.”

However, despite his impressive qualifying performances in recent weeks, Russell acknowledged that he has struggled to capitalise on his favourable starting positions.

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George Russell

The Mercedes driver will be looking to reverse that trend in Qatar, where the team appear to hold a performance advantage over their closest rivals.

With Russell starting from pole position and teammate Kimi Antonelli alongside him on the front row, Mercedes have put themselves in a strong position heading into Sunday's race.

Russell is hopeful that his renewed confidence in the car will allow him to translate his qualifying form into a strong result at the Lusail International Circuit.

“I just had so much confidence in the car,” he explained, “something I've missed for a while. But I'm happy, you know, it's the fourth race in a row now I'm on the front row.

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“It's been a good couple of races on the Saturday afternoons for me, so I just need to try and convert it tomorrow because the Sundays have been pretty rubbish.”