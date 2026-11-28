Max Verstappen has pinpointed where Red Bull is lacking compared to their Formula 1 rivals after being outqualified by teammate Isack Hadjar at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion could only manage sixth place in qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit, with Hadjar securing fifth on the grid.

Mercedes secured a front-row lockout ahead of the two McLaren drivers, with Red Bull unable to challenge either of their rivals for a place on the front two rows.

Verstappen had highlighted issues with the balance of his Red Bull following Friday's two practice sessions, with those concerns persisting throughout Saturday's running.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

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“Not a good weekend so far for us. I just couldn't get the balance together. Too disconnected. I think that's the main problem,” Verstappen said following qualifying.

“I think at the same time it just highlights where we are still lacking compared to our competition, where I think on a track like this, high-speed corners, like the aero efficiency, we're just not at that same level. We're quite good at low speed.

“We can be ok at medium speed, but here it's mainly medium and then a lot of high speed. So that's just a place that we don't enjoy at the moment. And, I think also with these longer duration corners, we just can't get the balance right the whole corner.”

Despite starting behind both Mercedes and McLaren drivers, Verstappen remains hopeful that he can take the fight to the latter as Red Bull continues their championship battle with the Woking-based squad.

“Not to Mercedes, but I think with McLaren, I mean we're going to give it a good go because we're of course fighting them in the championship,” Verstappen said when asked whether he could challenge the cars ahead of him.

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Max Verstappen © XPB Images

“Of course, we want to try and stay ahead, but it's not going to be easy, you know. This weekend has just been really tough.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies acknowledged that the Milton Keynes-based squad had failed to provide either of its drivers with a car they were comfortable with in Qatar.

Whilst Hadjar managed to get the better of Verstappen in qualifying, Mekies believes both drivers could have challenged McLaren had Red Bull resolved their balance issues.

“They have been close all weekend. Unfortunately, they have been close, with both being fairly unhappy with the car,” Mekies said.

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“So, I think they are both trying to extract what they can for the conditions, but it's fair to say we didn't manage yet to give them something that they would be a bit happier with. I don't think that would be enough to beat Mercedes today, but that should have been enough to beat McLaren.”