Andrea Kimi Antonelli has called for a “review” at Mercedes after his qualifying request was not granted at Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix.

The newly-crowned world champion was beaten to pole position by Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 0.128 seconds as the Silver Arrows dominated qualifying to lock-out the front row of the Qatar grid.

Despite Mercedes securing its first one-two in qualifying since the Canadian Grand Prix in May, there was some tension after Antonelli complained about being sent out at the front of the queue for the final runs in Q3.

"We need to talk about this because if I please ask something, please do it. Like I don't care!” Antonelli fumed over team radio after crossing the line.

Antonelli missed out on pole to Russell

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Antonelli’s race engineer Peter Bonnington responded: “”We’ll have a chat.”

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, Antonelli said: “That last run, I asked something to the team and it didn't quite happen, so we need to review why they took that decision.”

Asked what he had requested from Mercedes, Antonelli replied: “Just not to go first. I just didn't want to go first. But the end I found myself first, so just need to review with them why that decision was taken.”

Antonelli later clarified that his wish was to run at the very back of the back, not just behind Mercedes team-mate Russell.

“I wanted to go at the back of the pack. So I wanted to be the last car out there. That was my request. I cannot go so much more into detail with that, but the main reason, I just wanted to go at the back of the pack.”

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Mercedes locked out the front row for the first time since Canada

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff explained why his side did not grant Antonelli his wish.

"Kimi is unhappy because he didn't want to be sent out front of pack, which he said to us before going out and we did exactly that,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"But there is a good reason why we did it because we never want to be caught out not making it over the line.

“Now we just need to seek the right balance between accommodating the driver's wishes, right or wrong, but drivers have a mindset and [if] they are going out and they think 'I'm not in the right position' it may annoy them.

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"On the other side, us being on the right side of the thought of having a proper out lap and crossing the line in time.”

When asked if Antonelli was promised something that wasn’t delivered, Wolff replied: “No, no. Not at all. It was a desire that he had that sometimes is feasible, sometimes not.

"Maybe we could have found a compromise in between but it's always risky."