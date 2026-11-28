George Russell beat Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli to pole position in a dominant qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton topped all three qualifying segments to edge Antonelli, who was fastest in each of the three practice sessions, to his sixth pole of a difficult 2026 season by 0.128 seconds.

World champion Antonelli was left frustrated with the timing of his run as he requested a review at Mercedes following qualifying.

It was a supreme performance from Mercedes as the German manufacturer locked out the front row of the grid for the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix in May.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

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Russell was the faster Mercedes driver in qualifying © XPB Images

Lando Norris emerged as Mercedes’ nearest challenger in third but was 0.480s adrift of Russell’s pole time and 0.352s behind Antonelli.

2025 world champion Norris pipped McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri who was fourth, while there was a shock at Red Bull as Isack Hadjar got the better of Max Verstappen over one lap.

It was a dreadful qualifying for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc only seventh and 1.2s off the pace, while Lewis Hamilton was ninth after being outpaced by Arvid Lindblad's Racing Bulls.

Liam Lawson completed the top-10 in the other Racing Bulls.

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Ollie Bearman was a couple of tenths shy of reaching Q3 as he took 11th in his Haas, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and the lead Audi belonging to Gabriel Bortoleto.

P7 and P9 was all Ferrari could muster © XPB Images

Franco Colapinto placed 14th in the other Alpine, while Rafael Camara marked his second Q2 appearance in just his third F1 outing for Haas with 15th, though the Brazilian faces an investigation for allegedly impeding Bortoleto.

Nico Hulkenberg was the slowest driver in Q2 as he took a disappointing 17th in his Audi.

Carlos Sainz out-qualified team-mate Alex Albon as both Williams drivers missed out on progressing into Q2 in 17th and 18th, a couple of tenths clear of the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

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Valtteri Bottas got rare bragging rights in the intra-team qualifying battle at Cadillac as he outpaced Sergio Perez, who was slowest of all in 22nd.

The Mexican has a five-place grid penalty hanging over him for colliding with Camara in Las Vegas, but it will make no difference to his starting position for Sunday’s grand prix.

With concerns about extremely high tyre wear around the high-speed Lusail circuit, Pirelli has set a 27-lap limit per tyre set for Sunday’s 57-lap race, meaning the teams will have to make at least two pit stops.