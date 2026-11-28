The Qatar Grand Prix pole position has been secured by Mercedes, after the German constructor topped the timesheets in all three Practice sessions ahead of Qualifying.

Despite Kimi Antonelli being the dominant force in Practice, it was George Russell who took pole position at the Lusail International Circuit, as he topped the timesheets in all three Qualifying sessions.

Antonelli may not be on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix, but he will start on the front row alongside his teammate from second place.

McLaren was able to lock out the second row of the grid. Lando Norris will start the Grand Prix in third place, with Oscar Piastri in fourth place alongside him.

Rounding out the top five was the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar, the French driver, who outperformed his teammate and claimed the honour as top Red Bull driver. Max Verstappen was the best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers on Friday, but could only manage sixth in Qualifying.

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Charles Leclerc was the top Ferrari on Saturday, and the Monegasque driver will start from seventh place on the grid, with the Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad alongside him in eighth place.

Completing the top ten on the grid was the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton in ninth place, and Liam Lawson in tenth place for Racing Bulls.



Qualifying Results

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.557 1m22.079 1m21.695 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.708 1m22.373 1m21.823 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m22.993 1m22.540 1m22.175 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m23.165 1m22.615 1m22.245 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.858 1m22.344 1m22.291 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.833 1m22.435 1m22.332 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.369 1m23.005 1m22.955 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m23.438 1m23.071 1m23.032 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m23.550 1m23.118 1m23.108 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.100 1m23.127 1m23.134 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m23.819 1m23.367 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.675 1m23.568 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.985 1m23.654 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.274 1m23.659 15 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m24.026 1m23.863 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m23.867 1m23.899 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m24.370 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m24.552 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m24.710 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.250 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m25.363 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m25.799