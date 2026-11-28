F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full results from the final practice session at the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit
The Qatar Grand Prix pole position has been secured by Mercedes, after the German constructor topped the timesheets in all three Practice sessions ahead of Qualifying.
Despite Kimi Antonelli being the dominant force in Practice, it was George Russell who took pole position at the Lusail International Circuit, as he topped the timesheets in all three Qualifying sessions.
Antonelli may not be on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix, but he will start on the front row alongside his teammate from second place.
McLaren was able to lock out the second row of the grid. Lando Norris will start the Grand Prix in third place, with Oscar Piastri in fourth place alongside him.
Rounding out the top five was the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar, the French driver, who outperformed his teammate and claimed the honour as top Red Bull driver. Max Verstappen was the best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers on Friday, but could only manage sixth in Qualifying.
Charles Leclerc was the top Ferrari on Saturday, and the Monegasque driver will start from seventh place on the grid, with the Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad alongside him in eighth place.
Completing the top ten on the grid was the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton in ninth place, and Liam Lawson in tenth place for Racing Bulls.
Qualifying Results
|2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.557
|1m22.079
|1m21.695
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.708
|1m22.373
|1m21.823
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m22.993
|1m22.540
|1m22.175
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m23.165
|1m22.615
|1m22.245
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.858
|1m22.344
|1m22.291
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.833
|1m22.435
|1m22.332
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.369
|1m23.005
|1m22.955
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m23.438
|1m23.071
|1m23.032
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m23.550
|1m23.118
|1m23.108
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.100
|1m23.127
|1m23.134
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m23.819
|1m23.367
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.675
|1m23.568
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.985
|1m23.654
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.274
|1m23.659
|15
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m24.026
|1m23.863
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m23.867
|1m23.899
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m24.370
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m24.552
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m24.710
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.250
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m25.363
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m25.799