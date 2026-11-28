Eagle-eyed and eared Formula 1 fans will have noticed that George Russell has a different race engineer at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Instead of being engineered by Marcus Dudley as normal, Russell has the voice of Stephane Folio in his ear across the weekend in Qatar.

Folio is Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s performance engineer and Peter Bonnington’s right-hand man in the world champion’s side of the garage.

He has been cast into the temporary role of race engineer for the first time alongside Russell, with Dudley overseeing his work.

Russell has once again been the slower Mercedes driver in Qatar

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The change was not specifically requested by Russell.

Instead, it is part of several planned changes within the Mercedes organisation to give personnel the chance to try out new roles during the final races of the season.

With both world championships now wrapped up, Mercedes can afford to carry out some real-world experiments with a vital and incredibly rare opportunity to do so during a grand prix weekend.

“There’s no agitating from George in any sense, but we are running people in a few different positions this weekend,” Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord explained to Sky Sports F1.

“We actually started doing it in Vegas last weekend as well. Just giving people the opportunity to step up, from performance engineer to race engineer, or tyre engineers or others who aspire to performance engineer, to have a go at that.

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Russell has had a season to forget in 2026

“And to have a go live in a race weekend versus in a test situation or anything else because the proof of the pudding is in the eating and you need to be thrown in at that deep end to see how people get on.

“We’ve got a couple of races where we can afford to do that at the end of this season. We will take stock of that over the winter and see where we land.”

Asked where Russell has been missing out the most compared to Antonelli this season, Lord replied: “I think first thing has been reliability.

“Both drivers have suffered with unreliability at points but that has probably affected George more than it has done Kimi. He’s not had the rub of the green in that sense.

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“Then there have been things that he’s been very open and very self-critical about working on his driving and where he’s been able to get the most out of the car and the most out of the tyres as well.

“There’s going to be an important Abu Dhabi test to run next year’s tyres after the grand prix. Then building on that learning over the winter, putting the hard yards in over January and February with the team in the sim and everything else to then hit the ground running in March.

“That’s going to be the crucial element I think.”