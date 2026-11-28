F1 2026 Qatar Grand Prix: Starting grid after two penalties
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.
George Russell secured pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes team-mate and F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
It marks Russell's sixth pole of the campaign - and his first since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - while it is also the first Mercedes front-row lock out since Canada in May.
The second row will be made up of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who ended up a long way off the dominant Mercedes pair.
Isack Hadjar will line up from fifth after outpacing Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who joins him on the third row.
Charles Leclerc is the highest-placed Ferrari in seventh, ahead of Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad and Lewis Hamilton, while Liam Lawson completes the top-10 starters.
Sergio Perez carries a five-place grid penalty into Sunday’s race for colliding with Haas’ Rafael Camara at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, however, it makes no difference to the Mexican’s starting position given he was the slowest driver in qualifying.
Camara has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto.
|2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|18
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team