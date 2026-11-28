This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

George Russell secured pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes team-mate and F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

It marks Russell's sixth pole of the campaign - and his first since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - while it is also the first Mercedes front-row lock out since Canada in May.

The second row will be made up of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who ended up a long way off the dominant Mercedes pair.

Isack Hadjar will line up from fifth after outpacing Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who joins him on the third row.

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Charles Leclerc is the highest-placed Ferrari in seventh, ahead of Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad and Lewis Hamilton, while Liam Lawson completes the top-10 starters.

Sergio Perez carries a five-place grid penalty into Sunday’s race for colliding with Haas’ Rafael Camara at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, however, it makes no difference to the Mexican’s starting position given he was the slowest driver in qualifying.

Camara has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto.

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 18 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team