F1 sets decision deadline for Middle East rounds as Lewis Hamilton backs racing in region

Formula 1 has outlined a mid-October deadline for a decision on whether or not the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds will go ahead amid the ongoing war in the region.

The war between the US and Iran that broke out in February has played havoc with world motorsport calendars.

F1 initially cancelled its Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races from their April slot, with the former now being held next weekend in Malaysia.

The season is due to finish with a triple-header that includes Qatar and Abu Dhabi, though there is mounting speculation that Imola could stand in as the finale.

The start of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

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On Wednesday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton made it clear that he was happy to race in the region.

“I personally want to go,” he said.

“I love going to the Middle East.

“From what I've read, I think things seem okay out there. But I don't have all the information, so I don't know what the risk levels are.

“I trust in Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] to make the right decision for the sport, but I do hope that we get to go there.”

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Many countries are advising against all travel to the Middle East, following an escalation in the Iran conflict in recent weeks.

“Stefano is targeting mid-October…Imola is getting ready"

On Friday in Baku, several F1 team bosses were asked when they need a decision from the championship on going to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Haas’ Ayao Komatsu said: “Yeah, I believe that Stefano [Domenicali] is targeting to tell us in mid-October.

“So, we, we all know what the situation is. I believe that Imola's getting ready in case we have to do it.

The Bahrain GP will take place in Malaysia this year

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“So, I think the challenge is for instance, things like, European motorhome structure, etc., all those people who look after them, they have a winter job, so need to find alternative people to do that.

“But I'm sure we, all as the F1 community, will make sure if we have to do that, that will happen.

“But hopefully things can stay as a baseline, then we can go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi that'd be really good.”

Audi boss Mattia Binotto added that racing at Imola in December would be more of a headache logistically than it would because of the weather conditions.

“As we discussed it during the F1 Commission last Monday, middle of October is the last call for such a decision.

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“The main challenges are more organisation and logistics, I would think.

“From a technical, often we may say, um, wintertime, snow tyres, but at the end, as a matter of fact, the average temperature in Imola in that time of the year, it's hotter than Las Vegas by the time we got the race in Las Vegas.

“So I don't think that's a true concern, it's more from the organisation and the logistics, really, and again, middle of October, hopefully we make the right decision.”